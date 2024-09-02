A funny video of a tokoloshe prank received a lot of love from the online community

The video got many people who saw the video expressing how they reacted when they saw the tiny creature in the video

Social media users were quick to suggest other ways to perform the prank that would elicit the desired reaction

A TikTokker left many social media users begging for more content after sharing funny content. Image @ntokozo_donald.

TikTok is an app with amusing videos that will make you forget your life problems and laugh your lungs out.

A content creator named @ntokozo_donald left many social media users in stitches after sharing one of his amusing tokoloshe videos on the popular app.

The online community share their thought on the video

The video sees two young females walking inside a small passage in the township only to be met by a black rubbish bean with a tokoloshe inside. The tokoloshe prankster came out as he heard them close by, scaring the one lady who ran and only returned after her friend had passed.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi prankster gets a thumbs-up

The viral video gained over 60k views and many comments. After seeing the video, social media users were left impressed with the guys behind the prank, while many suggested doing it at night when people would likely be more scared because of the dark.

User @sandynokuthulavla shared:

"You must not show it fear. I was once told that 😭😭😭."

User @oarabile_p was shocked to see the video, commenting:

"I actually threw my phone away 😭😭😭."

User @annika_niewoudt posed a question:

"I work in the rural areas of NW. Am I a bad person for wanting to do this joke 😂😂😂."

User @desimguy2022 joked:

"😂 Just imagine doing this prank, bese bathi nangu umthakathi simtholile malishe itayela."

User @tasha_n47 came through with a request, adding:

"Please do this at night, I wanna see something 😩."

User @skibidi_rizzohioskibidi added:

"Bruuhhh the way I threw my phone 😭💀."

Student pulls a scary spiritual prank on others

In another Briefly News article, a Durban University of Technology student left netizens rolling on the floor after pranking others by covering his body in a white blanket and painting his face with white paint while pretending to be a spiritual figure.

The viral video received a lot of love from social media users who detailed how they would have been scared if they were in the pranked student's shoes. One scholar shared that a similar prank landed a fellow student in hospital after suffering an asthma attack from shock.

Source: Briefly News