South African Sibongile Mngoma slammed the government and alleged that they owe her money

The opera singer took to social media to claim that she is owed R100 000 by the Department of Arts and Culture

Opera singer Sibongile Mngoma alleged that the government owes her R100K. Image: @sibongilemngoma

Source: Instagram

Artist Sibongile Mngoma is after her coins and is not backing down until she gets them. The talented Opera singer has resorted to calling out the Department of Arts, Sports and Culture on social media.

Sibongile Mngoma wants her money

The South African singer dragged the government after alleging that they owe her money. According to ZiMoja, Sibongile went on X and exposed the department.

Mngoma claims she has not received her money in years and is struggling to make ends meet as artists are not paid monthly salaries.

"This is unacceptable. As an artist, I deserve to be paid for my work, but it seems like the government does not value the arts.

"It is more sad that when someone sitting in the office just decides that I can't get my money I worked for."

Sibongile claims she is owed R100K

According to Sunday World, Sibongile Mngoma alleged that the Department of Arts and Culture owes her R100 000.

“I was told that there is no money. They are looking for more funds from Treasury. The amount that is outstanding is R100,000. So it’s not a lot of money for them, but it’s the difference between life and death to most South Africans,”

An emotional Mngoma went on social media and alleged that she had not received any communication.

ZiMoja reported that the minister, Nathi Mthethwa, denied owing Sibongile Mngoma money.

