South African DJ and music producer Busta 929 has landed in hot water after failing to perform at the Munch and Sip event in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe on 31 December 2023.

Busta 929 no show at Zim event

Zimbabwean promoters are allegedly fuming after Mzansi star Thapelo Ndou, popularly known as Busta 929 failed to show up at an event dubbed Munch and Sip in the country's second-largest city Bulawayo on New Year's Eve.

According to Sunday World, Busta and his team let the Munch and Sip organisers down in the last minute on the last minute, despite collecting R100K for the event. per the report, Busta was picked as the second option after the promoter failed to secure Mellow and Sleazy.

Busta 929 claims he missed his flight

The star broke his silence following massive backlash from his fans in Zimbabwe. He noted that he missed the flight that's why he could not attend Munch and Sip. One of the team members said:

"We missed our flights; however, we did check in though, but immigration lines were long, hence we missed our flight."

