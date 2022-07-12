Makhadzi is reportedly facing legal problems after she pulled a no-show at an event in her home province of Limpopo

The promoters of the gig apparently paid her label, Open Mic, R70 000 for her services, but she did not show up at the all-white party in December 2021

Paledi Events Management lawyers served the the Ghanama hitmaker's record label with a R159 000 letter of demand in May

Makhadzi is facing legal problems after allegedly pulling a no-show at an event in her home province of Limpopo.

Makhadzi is facing legal woes after allegedly pulling a no-show at a gig in Limpopo. Image: @makhadzisa

The Ghanama hitmaker is one of the most booked artists in Mzansi and is also performing at packed venues across the African continent. She's currently the crowd puller at events because of her energetic performances and hit songs.

Every promoter in the country wants to book her at their gigs and sometimes she has to travel to different provinces in just one night in order to get to all her shows.

SowetanLIVE reports that the singer missed a gig at Malapile Park in Rathoke in December, 2021. Her record label, Open Mic, has been slapped with a R159 000 letter of demand after she pulled a no-show at the all-white-themed party.

Paledi Events Management lawyers served the record label in May. The events company had apparently paid Khadzi's label R70 000 for her to perform and other costs, including booze and accommodation for her team. Makhadzi travels with her crew of dancers and a DJ, among others.

