Nathi Mthethwa, the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, is reportedly forging ahead with the R22 million flag momentum project

This is despite previous public outcry, and President Cyril Ramaphosa told the minister to drop the flag idea

South Africans are outraged by Mthethwa's decision to erect the expensive flag and say the money should be spent on Banyana Banyana

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa continues to rub South Africans up the wrong way with his intention to erect a 100-metre South African flag monument that will cost a whopping R22 million.

Mthethwa preciously defended his decision to erect the flag, claiming that it would benefit South Africans and foster social cohesion.

Mthethwa was forced to shut down the idea following a viral video of President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the Black Business Council members and stated that he told Methetwa to "forget that thing", according to IOL. The public also criticised Mthethwa for his decision and felt that the flag idea was tone deaf to the issues faced by South Africans.

The Democratic Alliance stated that Mthethwa has not forgotten about the flag as instructed and stated that the Minister said the flag matter will be presented to the cabinet for further discussion and a final decision.

Tsepo Mhlongo, the DA's shadow minister for sport, arts and culture, added that Mthethwa has no plans to involve the public in the process because the infrastructure unit implements infrastructure projects.

Mhlongo says the organisation is shocked that the infrastructure unit is not investing in other projects since museums, art galleries and heritage sites are falling apart under Mthethwa.

The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa stated that it will oppose the minister's plan because he refuses to listen to the public's grievances.

The flag is supposed to be built at Freedom Park Heritage Site in Pretoria, a well-known tourist destination, reports News24.

Nathi Mthethwa faces criticism over R22 million flag idea

The minister is facing another round of criticism for his flag idea. People have even called on media-personality Bonang Mathabe to call Mthethwa out, as she had done in the past.

Others feel that the minister should spend that money on Banyana Banyana following their victory as the Women African Cup of Nations champions.

Here are some comments:

@jaybadza47 said:

"My sister @Bonang we need you back here."

@Shima06831480 said:

"So when the President said he asked him to can this thing, it was a joke? One day these will look back and realize that they should've listened to the masses more."

@LusiTan3 said:

"He should put it up so that we take photos next to it 25 years from now. Remembering when ANC was in power, this is the only thing they erected as their legacy"

@mphomakhura_16 said:

"Take that money and invest it in the development of sports around the country."

@Maqhawe65974474 said:

"That one is stubborn. It is his way or the highway."

Bonang Matheba’s fans want her to continue dealing with Nathi Mthethwa as Mzansi welcomes Banyana Banyana home

Briefly News previously reported that Bonang Matheba and Nathi Mthethwa have continued to trend on the timeline since Banyana Banyana won the Women's African Cup of Nations over the weekend.

The larger-than-life media personality again slammed the Sport, Arts and Culture minister when he congratulated the national women's soccer team for bringing the Wafcon cup home.

"Swooping in to celebrate a victory you didn’t cultivate! Find a new job!" said Bonang, according to TshisaLIVE.

