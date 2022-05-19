The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture is reviewing its proposed R22 million South African flag project

The department released a statement saying it has listened to the concerns raised by South Africans

The statement came after citizens and public figures have called out Minister Nathi Mthethwa for the project

JOHANNESBURG - The R22 million flag project may not see the light of day after the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa announced that the project is being reviewed. The announcement comes following harsh criticisms and severe backlash the department faced.

A statement was released on Thursday 19 May which stated that the minister has listened to the public’s comments. The department said the comments around the monument flag project are welcome and reflect the country’s freedoms.

"In upholding these ethos and the inalienable rights of citizens to be heard, the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture has directed his department to review the process related to the monumental flag in its totality,” the statement posted on Twitter read.

Various public figures have also been outspoken about the flag and initially, Mthethwa stood firm in his decision to move ahead with the project that was believed to be a tourist attraction. Kaya959 reported that the department’s mandate is to create heritage landscapes and build monuments. The flag project was given the green light by President Cyril Ramaphosa in February as part of an effort to promote nation-building.

Mzansi mocks the project

South Africans are questioning why the project is under review when in should be scraped completely:

@southy_citizen said:

“Will the R1.7 million spent on the feasibility study be recouped?”

@mkhiphalove wrote:

“They should just ask us if they don’t know what to do with the money.”

@Neightar commented:

“Not you wanting to spend R22 million on a monumental "educational" flag when we're going through so much as a country. Is the flag by any means going to help eradicate poverty and the high unemployment rate?”

@nellaf21 added:

"It should not be revised but scrapped. Wasteful in this environment and totally tone deaf."

