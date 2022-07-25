South Africans can now look forward to the release of a documentary film that will tell the life of the late actor Menzi Ngubane

Ngubane, popular for playing the role of Sibusiso Dhlomo in the soapie Generations , passed away in March 2021

Ngubane's wife, Sikelelwa Sishuba, said they are working tirelessly to make sure that the documentary can be released in time for his birthday in August

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Menzi Ngubane may be gone, but he will never be forgotten. The legendary actor best known for playing the role of Sibusiso Dhlomo in the popular soapie Generations passed away last year after suffering a stroke at his house.

A documentary to show the life and death of the late legendary actor Menzi Nhubane is set to drop soon. Image: @menzingubanesa.

Source: Instagram

A post on the late actor's social media page confirmed to Mzansi that a documentary film detailing his life is in the works.

The Instagram post also shared the cover of the highly anticipated doccie titled Ngubs, which is set to be released in August 2022. The caption read:

"Something very beautiful is on the horizon... keep a lookout for more details."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Menzi Ngubane's widow, Sikelelwa Sishuba told TimesLIVE that they are working tirelessly to ensure that the documentary is released in time for the late actor's birthday in August Shae also told the publication that works on the film started when he was still alive, but he did not see the project through. She said:

"I'm dreading the time when we do the final mixing of the project. It's tough. He wanted to tell his story his own way, but God had other plans."

Somizi Mhlongo allegedly paid lobola for Lasizwe's ex-boyfriend Pholoso Mohlala, set to wed in September

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Somizi Mhlongo now knows to keep his relationship private following an extravagant wedding to Mohale Motaung that did not last.

The larger-than-life media personality has admitted that he has since moved on from Mohale, but he is keeping the identity of his new lover under wraps. Social media users have been suspecting that he is dating singer Vusi Nova, but they have maintained that they are just friends.

The South African has reported that the reality TV star reportedly paid lobola for his rumoured bae Pholoso Mohlala and a September wedding is on the cards. According to the publication, a source revealed that Somizi and Pholoso got hitched in March. The pair are said to have agreed on a wedding date and are ready to start looking for venues.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News