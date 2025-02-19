A housebreaking suspect was caught on camera escaping from the Jeppe Magistrate’s Court on 18 February 2025

A viral video showed Onoshana Thando Sadiki scaling down the side of the building before running away

South Africans joked that Sadiki could star in an action movie or was a parkour champion because of his skills

A video of a housebreaking suspect’s escape from court left South Africans amazed and amused. Image: Tim Robberts/ Luca Sola

GAUTENG – A dramatic and somewhat unbelievable escape has got social media users debating what should happen to the suspect.

Onoshana Thando Sadiki was caught on camera escaping from the Jeppe Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 18 February 2025, with the video soon going viral on social media.

Sadiki was appearing in court facing charges of housebreaking and theft when he made a daring escape down the side of the building.

Sadiki spotted escaping from a multi-storey building

In the video which has gone viral on social media, Sadiki can be seen exiting a window before sliding down the railings on the outside of the building.

He then lands on another floor, before jumping down to the ground. Sadiki stumbled the landing but managed to pick himself up before running away.

Sadiki was rearrested on 19 February at Malvern by the Jeppe tracing team. In addition to housebreaking and theft, he will also be charged with escaping from lawful custody.

Onoshana Thando Sadiki was arrested once more after his daring escape from court. Image: Cornel van Heerden

South Africans amused by Sadiki’s escape

The escape drew hilarious reactions from social media users, with some saying it reminded them of an action movie scene.

@TalentNyonie said:

“It's giving Netflix vibes.”

@Zayen30 added:

“South Africa is a series. Really. You always expect new episodes.”

@biccapital stated:

“You can see he is used to housebreaking. The way he comfortably went down that wall is very Tom Cruise-like.”

@Mogale200 asked:

“Am l watching a movie, or is this real?”

@yeyeye_gugu said:

“He can give Tom Cruise a run for his money. They should also arrest him for future crimes with no trial.”

@sindizulu86 noted:

“😂 Talk about a real-life action movie escape. Onoshana Thando Sadiki deserves an award for the most daring courtroom exit. I hope they catch him before he stars in the sequel.”

@seithati_s said:

“I know he is a criminal, but he has Spider-Man skills.”

Others were more impressed with his skills, rather than being annoyed that he escaped.

@CavenZulu said:

“What a skill set. This is elite parkour.”

@Shonny_ZA added:

“He is demonstrating his housebreaking skills. A solid 10/10.”

@Mr_Masiko stated:

“When they say master your craft, this is what they mean. Kudos to him 😅”

@RealBhoqo said:

“SAPS must just employ this guy and use him for the SWAT team.”

@StaxGoldman added:

“He must be a parkour champion this one.”

@bossfaroo stated:

“His climbing ability shows he is skilled at that job.”

