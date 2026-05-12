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“Leave Us Alone”: Young Woman Calls for Unity Among All South Africans
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“Leave Us Alone”: Young Woman Calls for Unity Among All South Africans

by  Nerissa Naidoo
3 min read
  • A young South African woman shared a video calling for foreign nationals to stop interfering in how South Africans handle their own internal issues
  • She pushed back against what she described as outside pressure to pit South Africans against each other
  • South Africans across different backgrounds shared their support, with many praising her for speaking her mind openly and without hesitation

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A young SA woman.
A young woman from SA. Images: @sokhana.saliwa
Source: TikTok

A young South African woman's take on national unity and foreign interference has struck a chord with many people online. X user @Essiex2a reposted a clip from TikTok creator @sokhana.saliwa, originally shared on 10 May 2026, with the caption:

"As a South African, we will deal with our problems and issues ourselves. We don't need any foreign interference."

In the video, recorded at home, the young woman addresses what she sees as a pattern of outsiders trying to drive division between South Africans. She argues that South Africa was built by the people who have lived here for generations. She said that those who settled and made their lives here are part of that story. Her message is that South Africans, regardless of background, should be left to resolve their differences as a family without outside commentary telling them who to be angry at or what to do.

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She's firm about one thing: if there are problems between South Africans, they will sort it out themselves.

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Why the video resonated with so many people?

The clip came at a time when conversations about xenophobia, national identity and foreign interference were running hot across South African social media.

The young woman's video tapped into a feeling that many South Africans expressed in the comments: that the country's internal conversations belong to its people. Also, unity across all South Africans matters more than outside pressure to create division.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

South Africans support the young woman's message

People from across the country showed support and shared their praise on @sokhana.saliwa's TikTok page:

@ann.misra6 wrote:

"Gosh, you're amazing, my darling. I love how you think and how you speak. You go, girl 🤗💖🥰"

@nevanasinghh said:

"I love this child, she is so honest. God protect her life 🥰🥰🥰"

@leroux324 added:

"Wow, you are awesome, you made me cry. Thank you."

@janine.moller wrote:

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"You are an amazing girl, thank you, we love you!"

@eileen.maloney1 said:

"Thanks, my girl, love you ♥️♥️🙏"

@vava11840 added:

"You gained a new follower today. Love you, baby gal ❤️"

@alicejohnson863 wrote:

"God bless you young lady 💖🙏💖"

@anna_g_thetrailblazer said:

"This young beauty defines wisdom beautifully 🔥❤️. Never stop sharing your wisdom, baby girl ❤️"

@promisekatso14 said:

"Go Nono, so proud of you as a citizen 🇿🇦🤝 Thousands of kisses, my angel. Kumnandi ngaphakathi 🥰🥰 to hear this on Mother's Day on Sunday 🥰"
A clip went viral.
A woman recording a vlog in her home. Images: @sokhana.saliwa
Source: TikTok

More on South Africans moving together

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Nerissa Naidoo avatar

Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za

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