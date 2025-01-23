A group of young Christians visiting a local shopping mall were filmed loudly praising God in a worship song

The young men and women got the attention of shoppers and social media users after their clip made its way online

Social media users were deeply touched by the young people's gesture, taking to the comment section to shower the group with praise and compliments

Don't miss out: join a FREE webinar and improve your copywriting portfolio!

A group of young men and women warmed Mzansi's hearts after showing their love for God. @tsm.vmnt

Source: TikTok

Local young men and women living according to God's word were captured at the Mall of Africa, singing and praising the Lord through a popular gospel song.

The group's video was later shared on TikTok by their fellow Brother in Christ under the user handle @tsm.vmnt, touching the hearts of many social media users.

The sweet mall visit

The video starts as the group enters the mall, moving down the passage and passing many stores. They break into a song and chant the popular gospel hit "Awesome God" while walking down.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The group's loud singing makes it impossible for shoppers to ignore, and many on different floor levels look down in their direction in amazement.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves the group

The clip attracted 60K views and many comments from social media users who were happy to see young Christians publicly praising God. Many shared that they would have joined if they were at the mall, and others wished to see similar content on their timelines.

Young South Africans took over a local mall, singing and dancing for the Lord. Credit: Ibrakovic / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

User @Arctix said:

"This is what South Africa needs !!❤️What a breath of fresh air 🤩."

User @Alicia John shared:

"Love it, let's worship our Lord loudly."

User @Miickey❤️added:

"I'm singing and feeling overwhelmed at the same time. I love this, our God deserves all the Glory🥺♥️🙏."

User @_sellie_ commented:

"Okay but how bout we organize one massive worship in a mall👀."

User @Danielle Barendse

"The goosebumps I got, just amazing."

User @Margaret Naidoo added:

"So good to see our young people worship praise God for them."

3 Briefly News Grade 12 results-related articles

A 2024 matriculant who scored 100% in Economics showed off the gifts she got from many local companies.

A local girl who scored straight A's in all eight Grade 12 subjects celebrated her academic achievement with her family.

A young girl from Venda enjoyed the VIP treatment after being recognised as Limpopo province's top achiever.

Source: Briefly News