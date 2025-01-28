Ebrahim Dollie, who hails from the Mother City, shared with Briefly News his incredible journey of becoming a costume fabricator for the Cape Town Carnival

While Ebrahim had dreams of working in another creative profession, he started his journey with the Carnival as a cleaner

People at the Carnival saw the young man's attention to detail, which earned him the opportunity to serve as a mentor to interns

Cape Town resident Ebrahim Dollie went from becoming a cleaner to a respected costume fabricator. Images: Supplied

No matter where people come from, life always presents opportunities for greatness to enter their lives.

One Cape Town man shared his inspiring journey of starting as a cleaner and rising to hold an important role in the Cape Town Carnival, making his story a testament to transforming humble beginnings into remarkable achievements.

Rising above the odds

Ebrahim Dollie is a young man who grew up in Bonteheuwel. While some may see the Cape Flats suburb as a gang-infested area, Ebrahim describes it as a vibrant community.

The 25-year-old shared with Briefly News:

"The community faced and still faces many challenges, including economic struggles, socio-economic issues, unemployment, and gangsterism.

"Despite these challenges, I am surrounded by resilient people who are determined to make a better life for themselves. My community is also incredibly talented and colourful with a rich cultural heritage."

Ebrahim is most definitely one of the community members oozing talent, as he works in the costume department at the Cape Town Carnival, an annual celebration held in the Mother City.

However, his current occupation was not what he had envisioned for his future.

He initially wanted to become a chef to expand his interest in food. Unfortunately, due to financial constraints, he was unable to pursue his dream.

"As it turned out, this setback led me to discover a new passion and talent."

Ebrahim Dollie pictured himself working with kitchen utensils instead of a glue gun. Image: Supplied

From cleaner to costume fabricator

Ebrahim shared that in October 2022, a man named Chad Abrahams, who heads the costume department, was looking for a cleaner for the workshop.

He informed the publication:

"My neighbour asked me if I would be interested. I went in and was employed for a month before Chad asked if I was good with my hands.

"I said I was and we worked in a hybrid way where I cleaned for three days and trained for two. After a month, I became full-time in the costume department."

The appreciative young man notes he felt Chad saw his potential, creativity, and attention to detail.

Now, as a costume fabricator, Ebrahim is responsible for the challenging yet rewarding task of creating accessories and headpieces to accompany costumes for the Cape Town Carnival parade.

Ebrahim Dollie's creativity comes to life in one of the headpieces. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

This year, the Cape Town Carnival celebrates 15 years of creativity and joy and is set to honour Cape Town and its incredible journey thus far.

The free event is set to take place on 15 March 2025 at the Green Point Fanwalk and will have floats and groups of talented performers showcasing:

"The magic of community, our culture, and our vibrant energy."

Take a look at some of Ebrahim's work in the YouTube video below:

Helping the community

While on his journey of growth last year, Ebrahim mentored interns at the factory to provide them with more knowledge in the field. However, as a mentor, he also learned valuable lessons from those who looked to him for guidance.

Describing it as a "two-way street," the costume fabricator stated that the interns reminded him about the importance of staying humble and hopeful, even during adversity. Furthermore, in such a fast-paced and demanding work environment, they taught him to remain patient and approach problems with a fresh perspective.

While Ebrahim's work is mainly for the Carnival, he shared that his contributions have also positively impacted his community.

The Cape Town-based creative told Briefly News:

"When I share my stories and experiences with friends and family, it sparks an interest in them to come and watch the Cape Town Carnival parade. It's also inspired some of them to explore their creativity and pursue their passions.

"It's a great feeling to know that my work is making a difference in my community."

Lessons learned and applied

When asked about the most important lessons he had learned throughout his inspiring journey to success, Ebrahim shared that, looking back, he had learned many valuable lessons. However, if he had to narrow it down, he had learned to always be hungry for opportunities, even if it meant learning something new.

"These lessons have served me well, and I believe they can inspire others to pursue their passions and make a meaningful impact in their communities."

