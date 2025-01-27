A 34-year-old social media personality named Gump Suzuki ended his seven-month journey from Kenya in Cape Town

The determined Japanese man received praise and applause from South Africans and tourists when he reached the Mother City

Internet users had great things to say about Gump and how South Africans cheered for the traveller

Gump Suzuki's trip from Kenya to South Africa received overwhelming support from fans. Image: RODGER BOSCH

Source: Getty Images

After travelling for more than 6 000km from Nairobi, Kenya with his rickshaw, a Japanese traveller finally ended his seven-month trek in the Mother City. He received a warm celebration that screamed Mzansi.

Celebrations for Gump Suzuki

Content creator Yuji 'Gump' Suzuki visited the V&A Waterfront where he received cheers from locals and tourists who followed his journey online.

Gump travelled through several African countries, including Tanzania, Zambia, Botswana and Namibia before reaching Mzansi.

From welcoming cultural dances to Gump showing off his vuvuzela skills, the end of the 34-year-old's trip seemed nothing short of South African and amazing.

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

Mzansi praises Gump Suzuki

Many TikTok users in the V&A Waterfront's comment section applauded Gump for his determination after the Cape Town mall called his feat "a great achievement."

An appreciative @manyambosel wrote:

"Well done, Suzuki. Thank you for taking us with you. I would see you getting emotional, tired, overwhelmed, and happy, but you pushed to get to the finish line. Congratulations."

@mbuyazh told the online community:

"We have to name one street Suzuki in Cape Town."

@burgevwavpo shared their opinion of Gump:

"I think he is now officially the fittest person on planet Earth!"

@ms.k455 stated with a laugh:

"I think I need a Suzuki in my life. He’s consistent, and his actions speak louder than words."

@neileybers added in the comments:

"Well done, Suzuki! What a journey. Well done to all the people who made his journey so special."

After watching the clip, @raremusicfindz said to app users:

"Tell me we are the most loving welcoming people on Earth without telling me."

Spar celebrates Gump Suzuki

Before getting to the V&A Waterfront, a clip showed Gump arriving at a Spar store with his trusty rickshaw. Staff members welcomed the Japanese traveller with open arms, offering him refreshments and taking photos to commemorate the moment.

A joyful crowd welcomed Gump Suzuki when he reached a Spar in the Western Cape. Images: @rickshaws

Source: TikTok

Gump Suzuki travels the world

According to eNCA, Gump and his rickshaw have already travelled from China to India from 2016 to 2017, endured a 2 500km trek in Europe (2017), and journeyed 5 100km across America from 2022 to 2023.

