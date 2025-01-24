A determined young man shared his educational journey from failing Grade 10 three times to finally achieving his bachelor's degree entry

After persevering through multiple setbacks, he is now pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Logistics Supply Chain Management

His story resonated with many South Africans who shared their own experiences of overcoming academic challenges

A man recently shared his story of his failures and success. Mzansi couldn't help but relate. Images: @ronaldrsa3

Source: TikTok

Content creator @ronaldrsa3 posted an inspiring video documenting his educational journey. In the viral TikTok clip, he reveals his path from repeatedly failing Grade 10 to eventually passing matric with a bachelor's pass, proving that persistence pays off.

His caption encouraged others:

"2018: failed grade 10, 2019: failed grade 10 again, 2020: repeated grade 10 again, 2022: passed matric with bachelor's degree. 2023 and 2024: tertiary studying bachelor's degree in business administration and logistics supply chain management. Aim: don't give up, just keep pushing for what you want."

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Overcoming failure

Experts emphasize that failure should be seen as a teacher rather than a roadblock. Creating a positive mindset is important when facing setbacks, as it can lead to better outcomes.

Taking time to heal emotionally while learning from mistakes is essential for growth and eventual success. Each failure presents an opportunity to adjust strategies and move closer to achieving your goals.

A man posted a video of his journey that went viral on TikTok and got many people to share their own struggles. Images: @ronaldrsa3

Source: TikTok

SA shares similar stories

@Riri revealed:

"Grade 10×2 grade11×3 grade 12×2 with S Symbol Driver's licence×3 Now I am an Enrolled Nurse Don't give up"

@user8280531289306 shared:

"2014 i failed my matric... Supplemented, failed, I gave up, but this year I'm planning to go back and write my matric."

@Khanyi's_Collection laughed:

"We listen we don't judge😂but but but but yoooh."

@De_NQINA's_Fam admitted:

"I repeated grade 11 4 times and I decided to drop out of high school, this year it was my first year in college."

@King_Dingiswayo joked:

"Kodwa le app seyenza ukuthi nathi sikhiphe izimfihlo zethu. Konje Nami ngake ngafeyila u STD 4."

@Puddin012 inquired:

"So you don't need a higher certificate in supply chain and logistics, you can just go straight in for BBA in supply chain management?"

@Nthabiseng_Musi501 reflected:

"What many people don't tell you is that failing only strengthens you to do better."

@Adykhoza inspired:

"Failed grade 10 failed grade 12 twice now im a teacher im currently study my degree now don give up"

More success stories

Briefly News recently reported on a rural Eastern Cape student who defied the odds to achieve seven distinctions and a remarkable average in the 2024 matric exams.

recently reported on a rural Eastern Cape student who defied the odds to achieve seven distinctions and a remarkable average in the 2024 matric exams. A 24-year-old woman's journey from academic struggles and personal tragedy to business success touched many South Africans.

Actor Vuyo Dabula's anticipated comeback after facing career setbacks shows the power of perseverance in pursuing dreams.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News