Sibahle Fetile from Ncuncuzo Senior Secondary School in Cofimvaba has been named one of the top matric achievers in the Eastern Cape

The student achieved a remarkable average of 93% in the 2024 NSC matric examination and set a new benchmark in his district

His success forms part of the Eastern Cape’s exceptional performance in the historic 87.3% national pass rate

Don't miss out: join a FREE webinar and improve your copywriting portfolio!

Sibahle Fetile, a learner from Ncuncuzo Senior Secondary School in Cofimvaba in the Chris Hani District, has achieved a remarkable 93% average in the 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric examination.

Sibahle Fetile is the top-performing matriculant in the Eastern Cape, with an impressive 93% average and seven distinctions. Images: Supplied

Source: Original

The top-performing student from the Eastern Cape has secured his position as the provincial top achiever.

Fetile achieved distinctions in all his subjects and has raised the bar for schools in the Chris Hani District. Ncuncuzo Senior Secondary School is a public school classified as Quintile 2, a no-fee institution.

Celebrating 7 distinctions

The brilliant student shared his results with Briefly News, securing an incredible 99% in Geography, 97% in Life Science, 95% in Mathematics, and 94% in Physical Science. Fetile also achieved 85% in English FAL, 84% in isiXhosa HL, and 95% in Life orientation.

The Eastern Cape’s Class of 2024 has set a new record, boosting the province’s overall pass rate by an impressive 3.56 percentage points. The 2024 matriculants achieved an 84.9% pass rate, a notable improvement from 81.4% in 2023.

Nationally, the Class of 2024 achieved a pass rate of 87.3, exceeding the 82.9% achieved in 2023. This marks an impressive improvement of 4.4%.

Inspiring rural community

Despite being from a disadvantaged rural area, Fetile’s outstanding achievement inspires his community and serves as a shining example of what can be accomplished with determination and perseverance.

3 more stories about the 2024 NSC results

Joshua Andrews, a 2024 matric learner who attended a private school in Centurion, Gauteng, achieved 15 distinctions.

An inspiring young university dropout from KwaZulu-Natal secured eight distinctions after returning to school to complete her matric.

2024 Johannesburg matriculant Zac Erasmus bagged nine distinctions and is awaiting a response from the prestigious University of Cambridge.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News