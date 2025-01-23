A 24-year-old entrepreneur shared her inspiring story of overcoming academic struggles, pregnancy, and personal loss to become a successful graduate and company owner

After failing university twice and taking a gap year while unemployed, she returned to studies, faced pregnancy and the loss of her partner, but persevered to complete her degree

South Africans found hope in her story, with many relating to her challenges and celebrating her triumph over adversity

A woman shared her personal success story that started with a lot of hurdles. The goals she accomplished left many inspired. Images: @naledidikotla1

Content creator @naledidikotla1 shared her testimony of resilience and it captured Mzansi's attention after she turned her academic setbacks into entrepreneurial success.

Her inspiring TikTok video documented an incredible journey that included failing university twice, taking a gap year while unemployed, facing pregnancy, and losing her partner - before finally emerging triumphant as both a graduate and business owner, with the heartfelt caption:

"muhle uJesu."

Watch the video below.

SA's entrepreneurial landscape

Recent data from the GEM Adult Population Survey shows that despite economic challenges, the entrepreneurial spirit remains strong in South Africa.

While 11.1% of adults were involved in early-stage entrepreneurial activity in 2023, women entrepreneurs (9.7%) still face more challenges than their male counterparts (12.7%). However, stories like @naledidikotla1's show the growing success of determined female business owners.

Mzansi celebrates perseverance

@Parker joked:

"Can you please hire me, I want to be the CEO of the company but I don't have the qualifications and experience."

@user6549357861916 shared:

"I'm saving this as a reminder to encourage me to start over🥺"

@Lerato_Lala_ related:

"I feel better now cause I was stressed, same happened to me except for pregnancy."

@Buhle_Moyi expressed:

"I can relate... Congratulations Sis. I tap into your blessing."

@Nkosazanadumezweni confided:

"I'm experiencing this currently! I'm in the recovering from single parenting stage 😭 I'm unemployed and want to go back to school 🥺"

@Mathuto_M wondered:

"Basically, you are saying bad seasons also end? 🥺 Yho bc I need to hear that rn."

@𝟣𝟫𝟢𝟧_⚝🫧 reflected:

"Now this is an inspiration to us who felt like failures yoh😪"

