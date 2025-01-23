Global site navigation

“A Dream Delayed”: Brothers Inspire Mzansi With Different Successes Journeys Over Last 11 Years
by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • Two brothers with different dreams shared their beautiful 11-year success journey that got them where they are today 
  • The gents both achieved a level of wealth they are content with and lead different lives that they are grateful for 
  • Social media users were amazed by their lovely success stories and shared their thoughts in the comments 

South Africans were inspired by two brothers who were determined to change their lives and follow their dreams.

Their different success stories have the same secret sauce: consistency and determination.

Brothers inspire Mzansi with different successes journeys 

Two gentlemen from a humble background had the dream of one day making it and rewriting their narrative. The guys had different dreams yet supported each other:

“Dreams delayed are not dreams denied. Remember that.”

After matric in 2014, the gents went their separate ways, with one studying medicine and the other becoming entrepreneurs. Their journey was not smooth, but their determination and consistency worked for them for the past 11 years.

Today, they are successful in their careers and own luxurious rides, making the hard work much more worthwhile.

See the TikTok post below:

South Africans were amazed by the gentlemen’s story and commented:

@ThabangM was inspired:

“The fact that you took different routes in life and still maintained your friendship is a sign of real brotherhood.”

@Mongezi Mbatha was touched:

“There is no comparison between the moon and the sun; both shine when it comes.”

@Phakathi🇿🇦 explained:

“The moral of the story is don't follow your friends but follow your passion and do your best in it.”

@Masilakhe Rsa 🇵🇸 said:

“I genuinely wish this for my childhood friends; I'm the only one who made it, and my heart sinks every time I visit them and see how much they're struggling. Brotherhood is proud of you, my guy.”

@Belinda said:

“The fight is against poverty and not with each other.”

