One man's inspiring video about losing two VW Polos and his job, only to bounce back with a new dream car and stronger faith, has touched hearts across Mzansi

The content creator revealed his heartbreaking experience of having one car stolen and wrecked, while his second vehicle broke down, leading to early morning bus commutes

Social media users were moved by his testimony of overcoming adversity, with many sharing Bible verses and relating their own similar experiences of facing car-related setbacks

A man posted a video showing how he lost two cars and his job. His resilience to still come out positive left many inspired.

Content creator @mandilakhe_ngeni shared his emotional journey, from owning two VW Polos before documenting how one was stolen and crashed, while his remaining car later broke down. His video was captioned:

"@Mathew 6 verse 34. This is how life has been for the past 2 years and if it wasn't God, then I wouldn't have made it this far, and I wouldn't have had none of these things at all."

A man posted a video of how he lost two cars and his job only to regain what he thought was gone. He credited God for his gain. Images: @mandilakhe_ngeni

The struggle and triumph

After losing both cars and his job, he endured six months of early morning bus commutes before securing a new job.

Despite VW Polos being among South Africa's most targeted vehicles - accounting for 8.6% of reported car thefts nationwide - @mandilakhe_ngeni remained focused on his goal, saving diligently from his new job to replace his stolen vehicle instead of opting for a different model.

Farook Mohammed recently spoke to Briefly News on unexpected expenses. He stated:

"Consider setting aside small amounts of funds to save or to create items to sell, like cookies, samoosas, or pies—anything you can do to start an extra side hustle. It's effort that turns challenges into opportunities."

Mzansi's words of encouragement

@iamnkszn_onnie quoted scripture:

"1 Peter 5:10 says 'And the God of all grace, who called you to his eternal glory in Christ, after you have suffered a little while, will himself restore you and make you strong.' Amen 🙏 🥺❤️"

@Kgatliso affirmed:

"When the time is right, I the Lord will make it happen"🥺 that was the Lord right there testing your belief in him❤️ Congratulations brother 🥰"

@Duma kaMthombeni related:

"This makes me so happy bro, seeing how you've managed to get up and man up🔥🔥🔥"

@thandileratilemaq shared:

Each day has enough trouble of its own." ❤️"

