Kolisi opted for a corner kick instead of a penalty, aiming for a win, but the gamble failed as the Sharks' driving maul was held up, leading to a 10-7 defeat

Plumtree expressed disappointment with the decision, acknowledging it was Kolisi's choice but stating he would have preferred going for the posts for a possible draw

Despite confidence in the maul, the Sharks failed to execute in the final moments, with Leinster's defense holding them up and sealing the victory

Siya Kolisi's decision to go for a corner kick in the dying moments of the Sharks' clash against Leinster has been heavily criticized, as it ultimately led to their agonizing 10-7 defeat.

With a penalty in a kickable position, Kolisi chose the bold route, opting to pursue a win rather than settling for a draw.

Unfortunately, the gamble backfired when the Sharks’ driving maul was held up, sealing the defeat for the Springbok captain and his team.

Durban, 29 March 2025: Andrew Osborne of Leinster is tackled by Vincent Tshituka of the Hollywoodbets Sharks during a United Rugby Championship match at Kings Park.Image Credit:Shaun Roy/Sportsfile)

Source: Getty Images

Coach Plumtree’s Criticism

Sharks head coach John Plumtree was candid about Kolisi’s decision, expressing his frustration over the outcome.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He acknowledged that the loss was hard to digest but emphasized that it was Kolisi's choice on the field.

I don’t like losing, so I probably would’ve preferred to go for the posts, but it was Siya’s [Kolisi] decision on the field.

Plumtree said.

It cost us one point, Kolisi not doing it, but if we scored, then there would be a different conversation.

Execution Fails at a Crucial Moment

The final moments were pivotal, and despite Kolisi’s confidence in his team’s ability to convert from the maul, execution failed.

The Irish defense, renowned for its ability to disrupt attacking plays, held the Sharks up, forcing the referee to blow his whistle and end their chances of snatching victory.

It’s feeling the moment.

Plumtree continued.

Often the players feel different out on the park than we feel in the coaches’ box. They felt they could do it. But we just didn’t execute it.

The Aftermath of a Battle Lost

The match itself was a hard-fought battle between two aggressive defenses, with both sides making several mistakes.

However, as Plumtree pointed out, it was Leinster’s ability to capitalize on one more opportunity that ultimately gave them the win.

It just comes down to them taking one more opportunity on us,” he added.

A Defining Moment for Kolisi and the Sharks

The defeat has left Kolisi and the Sharks pondering what could have been, with the captain’s decision at the heart of the loss.

While the bold call could have been a game-changer, it instead ended in heartbreak, with the Sharks left to rue their missed opportunity.

Eben Etzebeth Faces Setback in Concussion Recovery

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok legend Eben Etzebeth has faced a significant setback in his recovery from a concussion, with a relapse in symptoms delaying his return to the field by another month.

Source: Briefly News