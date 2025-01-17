Actress and Boom Shaka group member recently shared a clip of herself dancing in an Instagram video

Seete showcased her dance moves and received reactions from her fans on social media

Her latest video comes after she participated in the Biri Marung challenge and her saultry moves at Metro FM

Thembi Seete shows off her dance moves. Image: ThembiSeete

Source: Instagram

Boom Shaka group member Thembi Seete recently received mixed reviews for her dance moves on social media.

Her latest dance video comes South Africans dragged her on social media for her twerking on stage.

She also trended on social media this January when she showcased her sultry dance moves during Metro FM's end-of-year party.

Her dance moves sparked mixed reactions from fans with some applauding her confidence while others criticised her.

Social media channel Mdn News recently shared a video of the actress and dancer showing off her moves.

South Africans react to Seete's video

@Ndaba_2025 replied:

"Older women who are not married are suffering from the misery of attention, and boredom that’s what happens if you fail to keep a man at early ages."

@BBK29_

"We didn't see her, maybe she must consider being in b*kini so we can see her moves properly."

@ltee_mbotshelwa said:

"She looks good for her age, but she moves like her age. God bless her."

@TumeloTiger1

"Sis'Thembi still has it after all these years. I Love to see it."

@Profesor_Axe said:

"So, actors are like football players.. they don't have incentives after careers elapse."

@Ke_Arturo

"She still dances better than ma2000."

@Philasande98_ responded:

"She's more fresh and beautiful than my ex-girlfriend, even though she's older."

@Mpumiln

"Angithi y’all have been encouraging her. Nazoke."

Thembi Seete joins the Biri Marung challenge

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in December 2024 that the award-winning dancer Thembi Seete joined the Biri Marung challenge. The former Gomora and Zone 14 actress trended on social media for her dance moves.

South Africans took to her social media account to reveal that they were impressed with her dance moves and applauded her.

