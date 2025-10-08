Entertainer Hungani Ndlovu recently had South Africans talking on social media when a video of him dancing was shared on X

Ndlovu, who currently plays the character of Tbose Maputla on Skeem Saam, recently split from the mother of his child

South Africans on X recently criticised the actor's dance moves and his divorce from Stephanie Sandows

Mzansi reacts to Hungani Ndlovu's dancing video. Image: HunganiNdlovu

Actor and dancer Hungani Ndlovu, who plays Tbose Maputla on Skeem Saam, recently had social media talking with his dancing video.

Ndlovu previously sparked debate online when he debuted his new look post his divorce from casting director and podcaster Stephanie Sandows.

Social media user @Oriana_RSA shared a video on his X account on Monday, 6 October 2025, of the actor's dancing.

"Ever since that breakup, Hungani Ndlovu has never been okay😩. You can see that the brother is dancing in pain and sorrow😭," he said.

Social media reacts to the actor's clip

@SagewaseSouthAh reacted:

"Since he asked for the necklace, Lijalu, and bracelets from the ex-wife during the divorce settlement, this young man was never okay. Then they added spice lapha ku Skeem Saam.😭Die boy o tumme kae eng besides daai cherry?" (What's he famous for besides his ex-wife?)

@Reamogeditsoe wrote:

"My biggest fear is marrying a man. Abe nonchalant ku banye abantu. (he's nonchalant to other people). Si divorced, then he got back on the street and became chalant.😭 Yes, we divorced. but what about isdima somchathu wethu?💔😭" (What about the privacy of our marriage?)

@Marxism_101Love replied:

"Geez, I didn't realise that divorce can be this painful, to turn a brother into a full-time dancer."

@Pablo28151 wrote:

"Did they meet during Scandal days or prior? If during, then nothing was to be expected from the relationship."

@SadikiGiven responded:

"He is dancing like an angry coloured from Westbury🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@BoikhutsoMoitsi said:

"He’s not good at all😭😭😭."

@NotThatDip commented:

"Nah. Bro is forcing this dancing thing. His friends must sit down with him and have a serious talk. He's not the first to get heartbroken."

@ImFuture_ wrote:

"The boy got moves, but the moves have a dash of pain nyana, (a bit). I don't know man."

@BilGrahamKwaito said:

"It's better to dance your pain away than to smoke it away."

@sonofgodnceku1 commented:

"Some of these things are advised in counseling. He's probably following that as part of the healing process."

@athee_Athee said:

"Divorce is no child's play, bro. I see an improved performance though🔥."

@peter27983905 responded:

"Breakups can really mess you up. He might never recover from this."

@OupaVan96592 wrote:

"Dancing at his age? He must stop this nonsense and buy cows to look after."

@NathiMahlaba said:

"He loves dancing, but I don’t think dancing loves him☹️."

@ke_isak replied:

"But bro is dancing, just what today's guys need to see. He's best at it."

Hungani Ndlovu's dancing video trends online. Images: HunganiNdlovu

Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu's statement about divorce

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actor Hungani Ndlovu and his wife, Stephanie Ndlovu, who have been married for six years, released a statement regarding their marriage.

The Skeem Saam actor and Scandal! star revealed that they have mutually decided to part ways.

South Africans this week reacted to rumours that the couple is divorcing after 6 years.

