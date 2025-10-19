Generations: The Legacy star Manaka Ranaka has opened up about raising her grandson, Mpho, as her son

The fan-favourite actress's eldest daughter, Katlego Ranaka, passed away 10 months ago

Fans of the thespian took to her latest interview to comfort her, while some applauded her for her bravery

Manaka Ranaka is learning to raise her grandson, Mpho, as her own son after Katlego's death. Images: Katlego Ranaka and Joy_Zelda

Source: Twitter

Stokvel actress Manaka Ranaka recently discussed being a mom and grandmother to her daughter, Katlego Ranaka's son, Mpho.

The Ranakas announced the passing of their daughter, Katlego Ranaka, earlier this year, who died at the age of 24.

The thespian also recently caused a buzz on social media when she admitted that she's not coping without her daughter.

The Generations: The Legacy star was the latest guest on King David's Podcast on Friday, 17 October 2025.

Ranaka shares on the podcast that the kids are a humongous tool in the healing journey.

"The kids know that KG is in heaven. For me, I don't think I would have survived if I didn't have these 2 boys. It's easier," says the thespian.

Ranaka adds in the interview that her son, Lesedi, and her grandson, Mpho, are 6 months apart.

The actress adds that Katlego's sister, Naledi Ranaka, who was KG's younger sister, took her passing badly.

South Africans react to Manaka's latest interview

@siphokaziluzipho4197 reacted:

"I also don't want to listen to Ranaka speak about her daughter, after watching her on Engineering Your Life. It's so sad. King David just lost his mom recently, and I lost mine two months ago. May everyone heal and be comforted."

@sarahmonyela8168 said:

"I remember Nandipha's debut at Isidingo, loved that character. Still love her even today."

@sluweeKay wrote:

"I could listen to you guys talk for hours! Manaka is such a Gem️️."

@Lebzlee reacted:

"Lovely to see someone so real and unfiltered. Thoroughly enjoyed this interview."

@NomthandazoPrettyXaba responded:

"Ausi Manaka, her passion and dedication shine through in everything she does. Much respect, Bhuti David."

@Mis_Candy wrote:

"I love Manaka so much. I'm going to enjoy this interview."

@PhindileMakhoba replied:

"The only reality show I love and still love, which was the real life of every family, the Ranakas. Thanks for bringing Manaka; she is loved too much."

@nolitafumba said:

"Oww Manaka, I'm so sorry about your beautiful KG sthandwa sam, (my love) uxolo (apologies) Sisi."

@SindiMotaung replied:

"I love you, Manaka!"

@Refilwepitso-wh4bf responded:

"I love your energy, Manaka...just living life your own way."

@RebuildingLerato-x6b wrote:

"The children moving that quickly just highlights more the fact that we are only here for the experience of life, and we are here for a moment and a purpose, and we shouldn't attach ourselves to worldly experiences but the souls and how we experience the people part of our lives. Love the children."

Manaka Ranaka is raising her grandson as her son, following Katlego's death. Images: KatlegoRanaka

Source: Instagram

Manaka Ranaka deals with grief 7 months later

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actress Manaka Ranaka opened up about how she is learning to cope with her daughter's sudden passing.

The actress, visibly heartbroken in her interview, spoke about the enduring pain of loss and having to learn to live with it.

Her message brought tears to her fans, many of whom took to the comments section to comfort her.

Source: Briefly News