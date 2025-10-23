Popular actress Mahlatse Letoka has opened up about the 'Rapture' delay after sending an email to her colleagues at KPMG

The former Generations: The Legacy actress is known for portraying Xolelwa on the hit soapie

Fans of the actress and South Africans took to social media this week to comment on the accountant's latest video

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Mahlatse Letoka, who played Xolelwa on the soapie, has broken her silence on the 'Rapture' delay.

This comes after the former actress sent a mass email to her colleagues at KPMG about the 'Rapture'.

Letoka also previously made headlines when 2 South African pastors predicted the Rapture on social media.

The former actress shared on her TikTok account on Tuesday, 21 October 2025, that God spoke to her.

"Warning about the rapture and end times," she captioned the video.

In the video, Letoka shares that God told her that the 'Rapture' was intentionally delayed on 23 and 24 September 2025.

"Hello family, I went to an intense prayer this past weekend, and I had a conversation with God. I asked him about the delay of the 'Rapture' since the 23rd and 24th of September 2025 have been intentional," she said.

The former actress adds that the delay was meant to separate the "weeds from the wheat," and that God revealed to her that the 23rd and 24th of September 2025 were warnings, and that every date after that will be warnings.

Letoka also shares in the video that she has no idea how many warnings there will be.

Social media responds to the actress's clip

NomaTee said:

"Mntasekhaya, (home girl) please beg him to give you a date. Ndifuna uhamba apha mna. 🕊 🥺," (I wanna leave here).

Lehlogonolo Edward Theka commented:

"Let's continue holding on to this gospel, never lose hope, we're together as Christians in our faith. Amen 🛐."

Zama asked:

"So, what do we do to prepare?"

Stephenphaladi reacted:

"I thank God for Your life!"

Lucy Davis said:

"Hi, I have only been on TikTok since Oct 1st. My wall has holy spirit messages in my story. The steps have been given to me. I don't know if others."

RichAunt🩷 commented:

"Crazy that I’ve been reading about proverbs and there has been a lot of emphasis on scoffers."

Christ 👑 Empire wrote:

"Lord 👑 Maranatha 🙏. I believe that this message is for the bride's number 1 else. Mockers and scoffers can scroll away from this video. Thank you for the messages, and keep growing in the spirit and stay blessed 🙏."

