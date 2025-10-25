YouTuber Cyan Boujee Attempts To Speak isiZulu in Hilarious Video
- Cyan Boujee was asked to speak isiZulu during a recent podcast interview, and it was a hilarious epic fail
- The controversial YouTuber was tongue-tied, and her attempt had everyone in stitches, from the crew to the viewers
- Fans had a good laugh at Cyan's hilarious attempt; however, others weren’t convinced that she couldn't speak the language, questioning her authenticity
South African content creator Cyan Boujee recently made a hilarious attempt at speaking isiZulu during an interview.
The YouTuber, notorious for her controversial personal life and most recently, the Russian Alabuga Start programme, visited the L-Tido Podcast for an in-depth look into her life and career, and she was asked to speak isiZulu.
In a clip shared by ltido_network on Instagram on 11 September 2025, Cyan attempted to ask Tido a question and was immediately tongue-tied as the first words came out of her mouth.
After a couple of tries, Cyan admitted defeat and was never able to ask her question. Meanwhile, Tido is shamelessly laughing at her in the background.
Real name Honour Zuma, Cyan is a famous social media influencer, DJ, and content creator, who has built a massive following and has constantly been at the heart of social media drama due to her turbulent personal life.
Originally from Mamelodi, Pretoria, Cyan primarily speaks English and Spitori, a slang language spoken in Pretoria, which is a mix of Setswana, Sepedi, English, and Afrikaans.
Her video garnered nearly 10,000 likes, while the original interview has received 11,000 likes and 319,000 views since it premiered on YouTube on 10 September.
Fans flooded the comments section with hilarious reactions and criticism of Cyan's video.
Watch Cyan Boujee speak isiZulu below.
Mzansi reacts to Cyan Boujee speaking isiZulu
Cyan's video resonated with many people, who were floored with laughter at her attempt.
"She is me. I am her."
_sha.ronnnnn_ said:
"Same, babes. Zulu is not my mother tongue."
ntlen_tle laughed:
"She sounds like me when I speak Zulu."
foxx_m_ posted:
"She's so real."
Meanwhile, others weren't convinced she couldn't speak the language, noting that it was one of the most spoken languages in South Africa, used by approximately 24% of the population, according to the South Africa Gateway.
twnzboutiq wasn't convinced::
"I don't believe that a South African born to a Zulu family can't speak a single isiZulu sentence."
philpsmasz said:
"There is no way you wouldn't know isiZulu. It's the easiest language in SA, one of those languages that make sense."
kh__mashiane called Cyan Boujee out:
"I've heard her speak isiZulu, bad, bad acting."
kaluajh3 argued:
"The majority of South Africans can't complete a sentence in any South African language, especially those in the media space. 12 official languages, and they can only speak English."
Cyan Boujee stars in new docu-series
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a look into Cyan Boujee's upcoming docu-series, Slay Queens.
Along with a group of South African socialites, Cyan will be unpacking the controversial world of the Slay Queen and sharing unknown truths about how some ladies truly live.
