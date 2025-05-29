White South African Defends Cyril Ramaphosa in Spitori and Drags Elon Musk With Afrikaner Refugees
- A white South African man shared his thoughts on Cyril Ramaphosa's meeting with Donald Trump about racial discrimination against Afrikaner farmers
- The president of the United States signed an executive order, which declared that Afrikaner farmers could get refugee protection in the USA
- The video of the white South African dragging the United States on behalf of Cyril Ramaphosa left people laughing
One video of a white South African defending his country after the USA's meeting with South Africa went viral. Online users were thoroughly amused by a man's passionate defence of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The video of the man speaking Spitori and also dragging Elon Musk became a hit with netizens. South Africans commented on the video sharing their thoughts on the white South Africans' hot take.
White man defends SA in Spritori
In a video, a TikToker @mr_lekgowa_sa, a white South African, was speaking Spitori, and he talked about the way Cyril Ramaphosa was treated during his meeting with Donald Trump. He insisted that Donald Trump thinks South Africa is struggling, which is not true, and he detailed what he'd do if he disrespected Ramaphosa again. He then proceeded to express his disapproval of Elon Musk calling him Trump's cousin. He said, "we are not struggling in SA, don't underestimate us." To the Afrikaner refugees, he said they must stay there because South Africa doesn't want them back. Watch the video below to hear the man's rant:
SA amused by white man's Spitori
Online users commented on the video of the creator, and they were in stitches. People joked about how hilarious the men's message to the USA was. Read the comments below:
Karabo said:
"Even his English is black😫😫😫... God doesn't recognise SA anymore 🤣"
@PiNg wrote:
"I am from Botswana 🥰Bathong nna I love South Africa ♥️😂"
Annelie Maimela commented:
"Trump otlabe are 'you see, they even force whites to talk those other unknown languages'😭"
oll#face_ore✨️❤️ added:
"Spitori on another level 🔥🔥🔥❤️sekhowa ke sa black people😍"
PRALA🤓 laughed:
"Every day I ask myself whether I'm dreaming or this is real life 😭"
Mudau Glen was delighted:
"We are famous now 🤣😅 Americans will finally know Africa is not a country but a continent."
White Spitori speaker considers joining Afrikaners in USA
Briefly News previously reported that a TikTok creator proved that he is a master of languages. In various clips, he showed people how good he is at speaking Spitori and other local languages and joked about Afrikaner refugees.
Many people could not get enough of the man who entertained viewers with his command of Spitori, and he amassed over 500,000 likes. After hearing him speak a local language fluently, people shared their thoughts on his chances of being accepted as an Afrikaner refugee in the US.
He also showed off his fluency in the Spitori while collecting cow dung for one of his DIY projects in a past video. The video of him speaking Spitori left many curious about how many languages he speaks, as he seemed to include other languages during his speech.
