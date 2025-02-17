"This is Deep": SA Man Explains Why He Won’t Move to America, Mzansi Reacts

A man went viral on social media after he expressed why he would not be moving to the US

The TikTok video gained massive traction on the internet gathering loads of views, likes and comments

People reacted as they flooded the comments section cracking jokes while some voiced their opinions

One man in South Africa captured the attention of many after he shared why he would not be moving to America.

This comes after the offer made by US President Donald Trump to Afrikaners to apply for asylum or refugee status in America. The US politician and the world's richest South African-born businessman Elon Musk accused the country of enacting "racist laws" that target the minority population in Mzansi.

Gent explains in Sesotho why he's going to America

The guy shared a video under the TikTok handle @iamdifferencemaker where he revealed his reasons for not moving out of South Africa after Trump's offer.

@iamdifferencemaker expressed how English data bundles are limited in America. He also revealed how he would only go if he was forced by the government. He emphasised how he lives by the words of the Bible and that people should pray for the government and its leaders.

The video quickly went viral online leaving netizens impressed by the man Sesotho and it went on to become a hit on TikTok gathering loads of views, likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to man's TikTok video

The online community reacted as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts.

General K said:

"I love the fact that you said you live by the word of God."

Miss More added:

"This is deep Bible ere we need to respect authority."

ZAFRICA wrote:

"God is handcrafting South Africa. Something good is coming out of our struggles."

Mankgethwazama commented:

"Wow powerful statement you just said; you leave by the words of God... nothing else" We can't allow you to go anywhere, we all belong here as SA people whether black or white, one spirit."

A white man speaking in isiXhosa

previously reported people were pleasantly surprised that a white man was speaking isiXhosa. A video of a young white man interacting with three Xhosa women has won over the love and laughs of many SA netizens.

A young woman was left greatly amazed by a white taxi driver in a TikTok video making rounds online.

