A woman with a medical condition showed people that she copes with it by having a sense of humour in her content

The lady living with dwarfism shared a hilarious joke that was a hit on TikTok among online users

People were raving about the woman's sense of humour, with her depiction of the advantages of living with dwarfism

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

In a video on TikTok, a woman with dwarfism made light of her condition. The lady became a viral sensation after posting the hilarious snippet of herself showing dwarfism in a completely different light.

A woman living with dwarfism shared a different side of livivng with her condition. Image: @Ana..631

Source: TikTok

.

The lady garnered thousands of likes on social media as people were entertained by her antics. People cracked jokes about the hilarious video of the little woman using a hand dryer in an unexpected way.

In a video posted on TikTok, @anna..631 showed one of the things she can do because she is a little person. The lady living with dwarfism was able to stand upright, underneath a hand blower. The woman was in stitches after she showed people that she could use a hand blower to dry off her entire body. Her caption detailed that she wanted to share a unique perspective on dwarfism. Rather than seeing her medical condition as an obstacle, she found a way to take advantage of it.

The woman living with dwarfism enjoys sharing her life on TikTok. Image: @anna..631 / TikTok

Source: TikTok

South Africa amused by little woman's joke

People in the comments were raving about how much they enjoyed the woman's sense of humour. The TikTokker's account is a visual diary of her life, showing her relatable experiences as someone living with dwarfism. According to Stats SA, 3.3 million people identified as being differently abled. @anna..631's content helps to represent and empower a minority group in South Africa.. Watch the video of the lady making fun of herself and read the comments below.



mosskmaxxzebraris was amused by the lady's joke:

"I didn't see it coming 😂"

RealRotondwa🫡🇿🇦 referred to a popular meme:

"Technologia🤣🤣🤣"

@799Milton was amused:

Well win is a win🔥🤣"

Battery face🪫 commented:

"I am sure that the machine is wondering what's is going on😂"

TheNeverEndingJourney remarked:

"I know when I need to put the phone down and sleep 😞"

Engineer Njhini Mashava was in stitches:

"From Hands Dry to Head Dryer😂"

user944990568937 saw the video differently:

"Do you know how many germs are in that thing??😂😭"



Kabelo Loves Negativity added to the humour:

"It’s the little things that matter in life 😊"

Other Briefly News stories about people with special conditions

Source: Briefly News