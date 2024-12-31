A video posted by @kao_lilo_ captured the moment when an old man was caught attempting to steal laundry detergent through a window, leading to immediate police intervention

The footage revealed a scene with knocked-over detergent bottles in the kitchen, showing how the suspect had targeted household essentials

South Africa's current crime index of 75.4 reflects ongoing concerns about theft and property crimes, with the country ranking as the fifth most dangerous globally

A man posted a video of an elderly man trying to steal OMO washing powder from his home that went viral on TikTok. Images: @kao_lilo

Source: TikTok

A viral TikTok video has captured the moment an elderly man was caught stealing laundry detergent through a window. Content creator @kao_lilo_ shared the incident with the caption:

"This mahn decided to steal my omo through that window. Jail. Straight to jail🚶🏽"

The footage shows scattered detergent bottles across the kitchen tabletop before revealing the culprit at an open window, hastily zipping up his bag of stolen goods.

Police intervention

As the video continues, the suspect attempts to casually walk away from the scene but fails to escape. The clip concludes with police officers arriving and escorting the elderly man away from the property, putting an immediate end to the attempted theft.

Watch the video below.

Rising concerns over property crime

The incident highlights South Africa's ongoing battle with crime. According to recent statistics, while the country's crime index of 75.4 in 2024 marks one of the lowest rates since 2017, South Africa still maintains the highest crime index in Africa.

The country currently ranks as the fifth most dangerous globally, with property crimes remaining a significant concern for residents.

Mzansi divided over incident

@seth_wegewarth declared:

"I'm never gonna jump in the yard, I'm never jumping in the yard again"

@𝕂𝔼𝕃𝕆🇿🇦 sympathized:

"I feel bad for the old man... Maybe he needs the OMO to wash his kids clothes or his clothes 😔"

@Alphadog_RSA argued:

"Justifying a crime is mad crazy these comments are wild."

@janiqueharris21 stated:

"Imagine people saying it's just omo. People work for their things. Theft is theft."

@Serenity warned:

"It first starts with OMO, next he comes into your house... He's testing boundaries here."

@meanymouse | ياسمين shared:

"Thats so sad 😭 ik it's wrong but I feel so bad he's so old."

@nayeon challenged:

"Nahh you wrong, if there is a stranger that is attempting to steal from you, you gonna let them go 🤨"

Similar crime stories

Communities in Sebokeng faced extended power outages after criminals vandalized their Eskom substation. The power utility urged residents to report suspicious activities as crime syndicates continue targeting infrastructure in the area.

SAPS arrested two suspects who were caught with 12 stolen phones at the old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. The pair had allegedly pickpocketed multiple festivalgoers during an event on December 22.

A manhunt is underway in Limpopo for suspects who burglarized Rhangani Primary School before Christmas. The criminals stole items worth over R29,000, prompting public outrage over targeting educational facilities.

Source: Briefly News