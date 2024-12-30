A Mzansi man was spotted ugly crying at a concert, and the video is making waves on social media

The footage also shows a woman next to him trying to console him in the middle of a lively crowd

TikTok users are having a field day with speculations about what caused the sudden burst of emotions

A man was captured crying during a concert.

Late-night groove moments are a whole vibe – until someone ends up in tears! A gent was recently recorded bawling his eyes out at a concert.

Man breaks down in public

It's not clear what triggered the waterworks. The crowd, the lights, and the beats continued around him, but the guy was clearly in another emotional dimension.

The sad clip was shared on the TikTok page @resegoselebogo1.

Concert video goes TikTok viral

Whether it was the music, mjolo, or something else entirely, remains a mystery. With over 400k views in less than 24 hours, lots of people are talking about it.

Tips to help you stop crying in public

Experts mention several strategies for managing crying in public. One effective method is deep breathing, which helps soothe the nervous system and lessen emotional intensity.

When you feel the urge to cry, focus on taking slow, deep breaths. If your emotions start to feel overwhelming, it's perfectly okay to step away from the crowd to regain your composure.

Watch the video below:

TikTokkers wasted no time jumping into the comments section with their theories. Most are convinced it was mjolo-related.

See a few reactions below:

@el_Choppa joked:

"When you remember that 1 Betway ticket that almost made you a millionaire. 😭"

@livhuuu_ stated:

"When you go out to show you’re happy after break up. 😭🤚🏽"

@LUKI pointed out:

"I love how that girl held that boy. Bro she might be the one."

@laufey_fromthestatt mentioned:

"It's not always about mjolo hle, people go through a lot."

@SakhumziTeddyBearM joked:

"That's why I no longer drink Black Label harabatho. 🤣😂"

@tinky774 commented:

"Ke sono waitsi. 😭😭"

@KeamogetsweLekgetho wrote:

"All these people singing, are just making things worse hle. 😂😭

@JustKea added:

"O findile out mid groove? 😭"

@Tshidiso Komane_ added:

"He better be crying because he lost his phone or something. 😤"

More teary clips of SA people at groove

