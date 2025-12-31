A DJ shared a video showing how passengers reacted after experiencing severe turbulence on a plane

One woman kept screaming out a prayer with conviction as other passengers looked at each other

South Africans could relate to the experience, many finding the woman's prayers both serious and funny

A DJ shared a frightening moment when his flight experienced severe turbulence that had passengers screaming and praying. In the video he posted on 29 December 2025 on his TikTok page, he recorded what happened inside the plane.

The DJ was travelling with three friends, and all were seated side by side. It's unclear which airline they were using or where they were flying to, but the turbulence they experienced was severe enough to leave everyone shaken. In the video, the DJ filmed his friends who were holding brochures or newspapers and fanning themselves, clearly feeling hot and uncomfortable after what just happened. As he moved his camera to capture the others' reactions, more passengers could be seen having similar reactions. Some people were muttering phrases, while others were shouting.

One woman's voice came through clearly as she shouted:

"Jesus, Jesus. I will not die, I will not die, I will not die! I will land safely! I will land safely! I will land safely in Jesus name!"

Her repeated words of prayer became the most amusing but relatable part of the video, with many viewers sharing that passengers must have found comfort in her faith even during such a frightening moment.

Netizens relate to the turbulence video

Social media users shared their thoughts on TikTok user @nthabo11's clip, stating:

@Love lto commented:

"If I were on that plane, the first thing I would do when we landed is go to the woman who said 'I will not die' tell her I appreciate her, and may God bless her in many ways, because most people don't even arrive at their destination."

@Zammy❤️ wrote:

"'I will not die, I will not die! I will land safely, I will land safely! In there naaaame of Jesus!' 😂"

@user1390797235964 said:

"I will not die 👏👏👏 Kodwa, why are we laughing 😂😂😂?"

@thandiNkosi commented:

"FlySAfair also showed us a bit of flames Saturday morning from Durban to JHB. The landing was so bad my waist is still in pain 😭."

@Spk shared:

"Why is the faithful woman of the almighty not praying for everyone?"

@Bryan stated:

"Yeah, it's been happening a lot for the past few weeks. I experienced one with the SAA from Cpt to Jhb and it wasn't nice 😩😩😩."

@Coach Xolani Moikangoe 🇿🇦 added:

"😂😂😂 Someone right there is going to make this their testimony at church this coming first Sunday of 2026😭😭."

@Explorer wrote:

"I experienced the same with my 7-year-old daughter. It was her first time flying, yet she remained calm. She even mentioned that she was expecting turbulence because of the weather, something she had learned from cartoons."

@Mario said:

"Imagine praying, and you hear that lady pray 😂😂😂."

