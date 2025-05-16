A TikTok video shows a man who was involved in some drama during a flight, with others watching

Two men who were on a flight had a big face-off. Passengers were taken aback after watching the man who seemingly had a disagreement which escalated.

The TikToker who shared the video explained the backstory about what happened between the two men. The clip received more than 8,000 likes and thousands of comments as people shared their commentary.

Man gets in trouble on flight

A video by @kundairmurapa, showed an altercation where one man subdued another. Bystanders started recording when a passenger forced the other into a seat and tied their hands together with a cable tie. The gent who was getting manhandled started yelling for police, who arrived on the scene, and escorted him out. The man who restrained him followed them off the flight.

@kundaimurapa explained that the man who was restrained allegedly threatened passengers and yelled that he wanted to be in Durban while on a Cape Town flight. Men with security experience stepped in, and that's when the altercation began. According to IOL, the man who was subdued was banned from flying with FlySAfair after the incident forced the pilot to divert to Bloemfontein, where police arrived. Watch the video of the dramatic moment below:

SA reacts to flight altercation

Some people in the comment section applauded the man who got involved after the men allegedly threatened other passengers. Others argued whether the fellow passenger had a right to get involved.

Calvo joked:

"Safair must stop these R11 flights 🤣"

Lulu disagreed:

"No passenger has a right to handle another passenger."

eve speculated:

"They are gona play " race card" but clearly someone was behaving inappropriately."

leoniescott applauded the TikToker

"Now this is how you share a video, with full context! Love it, well done!"

Luna said:

"Why can’t stuff like this happen when I’m on a flight 😔👎🏾"

csanda_h was amused:

"🗣POLICE POLICE POLICE, kodwa kuzobanjwa yena (but you are the one getting arrested)🤣"

Ntlantla Michael was impressed:

"I don’t know the story but the white guy handled that guy very well at some point I thought they are friends no drama no shouting solving the problem was his task."

Sima_Mtsatse 🪳speculated"

"Results of R11 flights, kufly(a) namaphara mntakabawo."

alphamale7771 laughed:

"They think they are travelling in a taxi 😂🤣"

Amber Burger added:

"He is upset he didn't make the American flight 😂"

