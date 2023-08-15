Who is Shaun Evans' wife or girlfriend? The Endeavour's cast personal life

Shaun Evans, better known as Endeavour Morse, is an English actor from Liverpool who had a highly publicised romance that ended years ago. Evans has since garnered a significant fan base, and the question often arises whether he has a wife or girlfriend.

Shaun Evans pictured in 2022. The Endeavour actor's personal life has been a topic of interest. Photo: @endeavourmorse (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Unlike other Endeavour cast, Shaun Evans has been very coy about his love life. Less is known about him because he is off social media. His love life has remained a secret since the public relationship with his girlfriend ended.

Shaun Evans' profile and bio summary

Famous as Endeavour's actor Full name Shaun Francis Evans Date of birth 6 March 1980 Place of birth Liverpool, Merseyside, England, UK Zodiac sign Pisces Age 43 years (as of July 2023) Nationality British Ethnicity Irish Education St Edward's College, Guildhall School of Music and Drama Profession Actor and Director Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Reportedly single Ex-partner Andrea Corr Hair colour Light Brown Eye colour Blue Height in inches 5 ft 9 in Height in centimetres 177 cm Net worth $3 million

How old is Shaun Evans from Endeavour?

Shaun Evans (age 43 years as of July 2023) was born to Irish parents on 6 March 1980 in Liverpool, Merseyside, England, UK. He has one older brother.

Shaun Evans' education

Evans received a scholarship to St Edward's College in the Liverpool neighbourhood of West Derby, where he studied from 1991 to 1998 and started performing in school plays. Initially, Shaun did not want to be an actor.

The English actor later developed an acting interest and joined the National Youth Theatre in the city. Later he permanently relocated to London around 18 to attend the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

Shaun Evans, who has a net worth of $3 million, is pictured with Abigail Thaw in 2023 and to the right is Shaun in 2021. Picture: @endeavourmorse (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Career

Francis' first significant role was that of French teacher John Paul Keating in the second series of the comedy-drama Teachers. The following year he made his film debut in The Boys from County Clare, starring alongside famous actors like Colm Meaney, Bernard Hill, and Andrea Corr.

Evans has also starred in plays and made his professional stage debut in Joe Penhall's award-winning play Blue/Orange. He played the character Bruce. His career slowly peaked, and he has, over the years, starred in many films and series. Some of Shaun Evans' movies and TV shows include:

Movie/TV Show Role Teachers John Paul Keating The Boys from County Clare Teddy The Project Andy Clark Sparkle Alex Princess Kaiulani Clive Davies The Take Jimmy Jackson Dread Quaid Wreckers Nick Silk Daniel Lomas The Last Weekend Ian War Book Tom The Scandalous Lady W. Sir Richard Worsley

Other works

Besides acting, Francis is also a director. He made his directorial debut with an episode of BBC's medical drama Casualty. He directed three episodes of the show. Evans has also worked as an associate producer and directed a few episodes of Endeavour.

Shaun Evans in Endeavour

Francis' most iconic role is his portrayal of young Endeavour Morse in Endeavour. He plays an upcoming detective early in his career with the Oxford City Police.

Who is Shaun Evans' wife or girlfriend? The Endeavour actor's personal life. Photo: @endeavourmorse (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Which episodes of Endeavour did Shaun Evans direct?

Besides acting, Shaun has also directed four episodes of Endeavour: Apollo in series 6, Oracle in series 7, Striker in series 8, and Prelude, the first episode of the prequel's ninth and final series.

Does Endeavor Morse ever marry?

In the story, Endeavour Morse never marries. He lives without a partner or children until the final episode, The Remorseful Day.

Shaun Evans' net worth

As per sources, the actor has a net worth of $3 million. His primary source of income is his successful acting career.

Shaun Evans' family

Regarding his family, not much is known about his wife or children, explaining the many searches for Shaun Evans' wife and son. Shaun has been linked to fellow actor Andrea Corr from the band The Corrs.

Is Shaun Evans still married to Andrea Corr?

They were only together from 2003 until 2007. After their split, Shaun Evans' ex-wife Andrea Corr remained single but revealed that she chose not to get married of her own accord.

As for Evans, he remained single but revealed his crush on Patti Smith after the American singer revealed that she enjoyed watching Endeavour.

Shaun Evans was once in a highly publicised relationship. Photo: British Period Dramas on TV, Marsha Vasell Chapple (Modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Shaun said that he found the singer inspiring. He acknowledged Patti had incredible photographs and wrote exceptional poetry. He further revealed that he re-read her book because it was captivating. But this was only a crush, and there were no reports about a relationship. He is reportedly single.

What is Shaun Evans doing now?

Though Endeavour ended, Shaun is still set to grace the TV screens soon. He is set to star in the upcoming true-crime series Delia Balmer, which tells the tale of a lady whose life was drastically altered after she began dating a killer.

Shaun Evans' Twitter

The actor is not on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook. According to IMDb, Shaun does not enjoy social media.

Shaun Evans is a British actor best known for his role as Endeavour Morse in Endeavour. He remains coy about his love life and has reportedly remained single since his split from Andrea Corr.

READ ALSO: 10 most expensive Rolls-Royce models in the world (with prices)

Briefly.co.za shared a post about the world's ten most costly Rolls-Royce models, including their prices. Of course, purchasing a car is always an investment, but the cost is significantly higher for some car brands.

British luxury vehicle maker Rolls-Royce is one of the most expensive cars you can purchase now. But if you are looking to make this purchase, here is an overview of the top 10 most expensive Rolls-Royce models available in 2023 and their prices.

Source: Briefly News