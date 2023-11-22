Who is IShowSpeed’s ex-girlfriend Ava Villain? Everything to know

Darren Jason Watkins Jr., popularly known as IShowSpeed, is an American YouTuber, rapper, and online streamer. He is widely known for his live streams, where he mostly plays video games. Due to his popularity in the online entertainment industry, his fans are seeking to know more about his personal life. For instance, who is IShowSpeed's ex-girlfriend Ava Villain?

Ishowspeed's ex-girlfriend, Ava Villain. Photo: @datbitchbarbiee on Instagram (modified by author)

IShowSpeed's ex-girlfriend, Ava Villain, is a social media personality and adult content creator. She became famous following her romantic relationship with the YouTuber. IShowSpeed and Ava Villain dated around 2021 and broke up the same year.

Ava Villain’s profile summary and bio

Full name Ava Villain Gender Transgender Date of birth 15 January 2002 Age 21 years old ( as of 2023) Zodiac Capricorn Place of birth United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Heterosexual Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Metri Profession Social media influencer, digital content creator

How old is IShowSpeed's ex-girlfriend, Ava Villain?

The social media influencer is 21 years old as of 2023. When was Ava Villain born? She was born on 15 January 2002 in the United States of America. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn. However, not much is known about her since she has not disclosed any details about her family and childhood background.

The social media influencer is 21 years old as of 2023. Photo: @datbitchbarbiefp on Instagram (modified by author)

What does Ava Villain do?

She is a social media influencer and adult content creator. She shares lip-syncs, pranks, and comedy-related content on her TikTok account, where she has accumulated over 782 thousand followers and 19.4 million likes as of this writing.

She is also active and famous on Instagram, with over 386 thousand followers as of now. She mainly shares her fashion and lifestyle pictures and uses the platform to promote various brands. She also runs an online business called Atl & LA Hair, which particularly sells women's hair. Ava also runs an OnlyFans account where she uploads her explicit content.

IShowSpeed and Ava Villain’s relationship

IShowSpeed and Ava were in a romantic relationship around 2021. The two frequently appeared together in IShowSpeed's live streaming. While the former partners reportedly broke up the same year, neither IShowSpeed nor Ava have revealed the reason for their separation.

Ava Villain’s ex-boyfriend is a popular American YouTube star, rapper, and online streamer. He is famous for his live streams, where he mostly plays video games, including FIFA, Fortnite, Minecraft, and Roblox. He is also recognised for being a devoted fanatic of the anime-manga series One Piece, Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

Is IShowSpeed’s ex-girlfriend transgender?

Ava Villain is a transgender woman. She has shared her gender transformation journey on TikTok and other platforms.

Who is Ava Villain dating now?

She is reportedly dating a fellow adult content creator named Metri. The two have been recently sharing each other's photos on their respective Instagram pages.

Who is Ermony Renee?

Ermony Renenee is IShowSpeed’s current girlfriend. The YouTube star introduced his followers to his girlfriend, Ermony Renee, in 2021 during a livestream. The pair reportedly met at Ermony’s local United Dairy Farmers shop and soon began dating. The two have, however, been in an on-and-off relationship.

Ermony hails from Cincinnati, Ohio, and studied at Walnut Hills High School before attending the University of Cincinnati. She has over 10 thousand followers on her Instagram account.

Ava Villain is a social media personality and adult content creator. She is best known for being Ishowspeed's ex-girlfriend. Ava and IShowSpeed dated in 2021 and parted away the same year. Her ex-boyfriend is a popular American YouTube star, rapper, and online streamer.

