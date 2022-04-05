Jake Webber is a famous social media influencer, YouTuber, and musical artist best known for his short videos on YouTube. He enjoyed massive followership early when he started posting videos on Vine, a platform hosted by Twitter for uploading videos and skits. When the platform shut down, he moved to the YouTube channel, and since he created an account in April 2014, he has had over a million subscribers.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Webber is a social media influencer, YouTuber, and musical artist. Photo: @jakewebber9

Source: Instagram

Jake Webber is an American YouTube personality and social media star. His initial rise to fame was when he started posting skits on the defunct Vine. Presently, he manages his YouTube channel with more than 1.4 million subscribers. Since Webber joined the community on 4th April 2014, his videos have been viewed over 195 million times.

Jake Webber's profile summary and bio

Full name: Jake Webber

Jake Webber Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 11th June 1998

: 11th June 1998 Age : 23 years old as of 2022

: 23 years old as of 2022 Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: Kansas, United States

Kansas, United States Nationality : American

: American Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5' 10"

5' 10" Height in centimetres: 178

178 Weight in pounds: 152

152 Weight in kilograms: 69

69 Hair colour: Blond

Blond Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Siblings : 3

: 3 Partner : Tarayummy

: Tarayummy Profession : YouTuber, social media influencer, and music artist

: YouTuber, social media influencer, and music artist Net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Instagram handle : @jakewebber9

: @jakewebber9 YouTube channel: @jakewebber9

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Background information

Jake was born in Kansas, United States, on 11th June 1998. His mother and father are Lora and Jack, respectively. His family is one marked with togetherness and support for one another.

What age is Jake Webber, the YouTuber?

Jake Webber's age as of 2022 is 23 years.

Does Jake Webber, the YouTuber, have a brother? Yes! Jake actually has two brothers and a sister. Ryan and Reggie are his elder brothers, while Julian is his sister.

Jake was interested in sporting activities, especially outdoor games, during his childhood. He once lived in a trap house with some of his friends.

Career

Jake's career started booming in 2013 when he posted funny skits and prank videos on Vine. People liked his content, and within a short time, he reached 100 thousand followers on the Vine platform.

In 2014, he became a member of MAGCON Next, a meet and greet platform that enabled social media celebrities' fans to meet them online. Jake's walk towards fame yielded results in 2016 when his followers surpassed 500 thousand on the Vine platform.

Jake's career started booming in 2013 when he posted funny skits and prank videos on Vine. Photo; @jakewebber9

Source: Instagram

However, when the app was shut down in January 2017, he had gotten over 800 thousand followers. Thus, in 2014, he created a YouTube channel and replicated his Vine app's success on YouTube in a short time.

In November 2017, he released the music video of his song God Damn No, which got some viewership. After that, he did some other videos which were not as watched as his previous ones.

Webber collaborated with his fellow YouTubers to produce Reacting to Funny Memes of us W/ Roommates. The skit was uploaded to the YouTube channel on 28th February 2018, and it has remained the YouTuber's most popular video.

In 2019, he was featured in The Reality House, a YouTube web series. Kian and JC created the series, and it consists of 12-13 YouTubers in a house competing in challenges. Some YouTube pranks that Webber has produced with thousands of views include:

Using a Fake ID (looks nothing like me!)

Ouija Board Abandoned Amusement Park (ran from cops)

Sledding down Escalators with Sam and Colby

Eating Candy From the 1980's

We Moved into the Traphouse!

My Last Day Outside

Songs

Besides his YouTube career, the social media celebrity has also released some songs and collaborated with other artists on some other songs. Some of Jake Webber's songs include the following:

Tra p House Anthem

We Love Our Friends

Take a Look at My Boyfriend

Wah Wah Wah

Give It Back

Scum On Your Shoe

Eat My Spit

Mental Handcuffs

KILLIONAIRE

Beanie Boy

Party in Sam’s Room

Green

I CANT FEEL

ANTICHRIST

ANARCHY

GOT DAMN NO

Waste My Time

Hate Your Life

Blue

Don’t Litter

Webber has his online merchandise known as No Name. Photo: @jakewebber9

Source: Instagram

Who is Jake Webber's girlfriend?

Jakes is dating Tarayummy, an American Instagram star and social media personality. She walked into fame after posting her personal adventure and modelling photos. Her beauty is somewhat another thing that endears her fans.

Tarayummy and Jake Webber started dating in 2019. But then, are Tarayummy and Jake Webber still together? Yes, they are. They still share their happy-together pictures on their social media platforms.

Jake Webber's net worth

According to the All Famous Birthday's website, the YouTuber is worth $1.5 million. The major contributor to this worth is his career as a music artist, YouTuber, and social media influencer.

Leveraging his fame online, Jake Webber's merch was launched, and the good part is that the hoodies and sweatshirts are expertly printed on ethically sourced, sweatshop-free apparel. Additionally, they are available in a range of styles, colours and sizes.

Jake Webber has maintained a steady rise to fame through his social media accounts and YouTube channel through consistency and creativity. When the Vine platform stopped existing, he was wise enough to switch, and with his collaboration with other notable YouTubers, he has successfully regained his fame.

READ ALSO: What happened to Young QC? Everything you need to know about the former rapper

The story of Young QC and his desperate attempts at gaining public attention led him into the walls of a prison.

As published on Briefly.co.za, Young QC was eager to see his mother die because her continued living would delay the prospect of acquiring his inheritance, her life insurance money.

Source: Briefly News