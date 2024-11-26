Top 11 best soccer leagues in the world: Who is number one?

Soccer, the world's most popular sport, is enthusiastically played and watched across continents. The best soccer leagues in the world set the standard with top-tier teams, intense competition, global appeal, financial strength, and excellent performances in international events.

Soccer balls before kickoff, (L-R) Premier League, Serie A, and Bundesliga. Photos: Visionhaus, Donato Fasano, Daniel Karmann (modified by author)

This article looks at the top 11 soccer leagues in the world, using statistics from the Opta 2024 Power Rankings to determine the points for each. We also used UEFA rankings and other data to show what makes these tournaments the largest and most influential.

Top 11 best soccer leagues in the world

The EPL stands out above the rest. Even non-European events, such as Brazil's Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, have shown their strength. Here is the list:

Rank League Opta ranking points 11 Primera División (Argentina) 75.8 10 English Championship (England) 76.4 9 Major League Soccer (USA/Canada) 77.5 8 Belgian Pro League (Belgium) 79.3 7 Primeira Liga (Portugal) 80.1 6 Campeonato Brasileiro Série A (Brazil) 82.5 5 Ligue 1 (France) 83.7 4 La Liga (Spain) 85.1 3 Bundesliga (Germany) 86.2 2 Serie A (Italy) 86.2 1 English Premier League (England) 87.9

11. Primera División | Argentina

Claudio Echeverri (L) of River Plate with Miguel Merentiel of Boca Juniors during a match at Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium on April 21, 2024, in Cordoba, Argentina. Photo: Luciano Bisbal

Number of teams: 28 (30 from 2025)

28 (30 from 2025) Notable sponsor: Binance

Binance Most titles: River Plate (38 titles)

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) classified the tournament as the fourth strongest in the world for the 2015 calendar year. However, its global position has deteriorated in recent years.

Despite this, clubs such as Boca Juniors and River Plate maintain their prominence on the international level. The competition has produced clubs that have contested the FIFA Club World Cup finals and great players such as Diego Maradona and Sergio Agüero.

10. English Championship | England

Daniel Bennie of Queens Park Rangers (L) and Manor Solomon of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road on November 9, 2024, in Leeds, England. Photo: Ed Sykes

Number of teams: 24

24 Notable sponsor: Sky Bet

Sky Bet Most titles: Leicester City (8 titles)

The Championship stands out as the second flight of English football. In terms of popularity and attendance, it has even outperformed numerous first-tier tournaments.

According to the BBC, the Championship ranked third globally in total attendance during the 2016/17 season. Many clubs have used it as a springboard to success in the Premier League.

9. Major League Soccer | USA/Canada

Marco Delgado of Los Angeles Galaxy (L) and Michael Boxall of Minnesota United during the match at Dignity Health Sports Park on November 24, 2024, in Carson, California. Photo: Shaun Clark

Number of teams: 29

29 Notable sponsors: Adidas, Audi

Adidas, Audi Most titles: LA Galaxy (5 titles)

MLS is the highest-ranked soccer tournament in North America, ranking tenth worldwide. The Lionel Messi effect has clearly taken root in the United States as the league's highest-paid player.

Although the model highly ranks the tournament, individual teams have struggled to break into the top 50. Goal.com states that the Columbus Crew is the highest-ranked MLS team, sitting at 69th. Lionel Messi's Inter Miami ranks 98th, six places behind Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

8. Belgian Pro League | Belgium

Mechelen's Rafik Belghali (L) and Beerschot's Thibaud Verlinden in action during a soccer match in Mechelen on day 15 of the 2024-2025 season. Photo: Jill Delsaux

Number of teams: 16

16 Notable sponsor: Jupiler

Jupiler Most titles: Anderlecht (34 titles)

Despite being small, Belgium's Pro League ranks well. Its 16-team structure assures a greater overall quality than tournaments with more clubs.

When the UEFA first announced its rankings in 1979, the competition was ranked third, and again the following year, in 1980. The rating remains the best the Belgian First Division has ever attained.

7. Primeira Liga | Portugal

Zeki Amdouni of SL Benfica (R) with Manuel Keliano of CF Estrela da Amadora during the Portuguese Cup match at Estadio da Luz on November 23, 2024, in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo: Gualter Fatia

Number of teams: 18

18 Notable sponsor: Betclic

Betclic Most titles: Benfica (38 titles)

Portugal's Primeira Liga has always served as a breeding ground for talent, and top clubs have also been excelling in European competitions.

The tournament's expansion is evidenced in its continually rising attendance. Although its domestic television rights were valued at $202 million last season, as ESPN states, they still trail major leagues like Serie A and Ligue 1.

6. Campeonato Brasileiro Série A | Brazil

Emerson Rodriguez (L) of Vasco da Gama against Igor Coronado of Corinthians during a match at Neo Quimica Arena on November 24, 2024, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo: Miguel Schincariol

Number of teams: 20

20 Notable sponsor: Betano

Betano Most titles: Palmeiras (12 titles)

The Brazilian Serie A climbs to sixth place, becoming the highest-ranked tournament outside of Europe. Palmeiras and Botafogo, known for their technical brilliance, contribute flair and competitiveness to the game.

A recent inflow of youthful talent, featuring players like Endrick and Estevao Willian, has revitalised the Samba country's standing as a hotspot for club football. Memphis Depay is one of the most notable newcomers to the league.

5. Ligue 1 | France

Jota of Rennes (L) and Bafode Diakite of Lille during the Ligue 1 McDonald's match at Stade Pierre-Mauroy on November 24, 2024, in Lille, France. Photo: Philippe Lecoeur

Number of teams: 18

18 Notable sponsor: McDonald's France

McDonald's France Most titles: Paris Saint-Germain (12 titles)

Despite being labelled a one-team tournament due to PSG's domination, Ligue 1 remains competitive, with teams such as OGC Nice, Lille, and Marseille vying for titles. According to Statista, the league ranks high in income generating, with more than $2.42 billion in the 2022/23 season.

They have yet to win a Champions League title since 1993, but they are still very excellent. Its relegation structure adds to its intensity, keeping the division dynamic and engaging.

4. La Liga | Spain

Yuri Berchiche of Athletic de Bilbao (L) and Takefusa Kubo of Real Sociedad during the LaLiga EA Sports match at the San Mames Stadium on November 24, 2024, in Bilbao, Spain. Photo: Cesar Ortiz

Number of teams: 20

20 Notable sponsor: EA Sports

EA Sports Most titles: Real Madrid (36 titles)

Despite a fall in overall strength, Spain's La Liga is still one of the world's most popular soccer competitions. Forbes ranks it second only to the English Premier League in broadcasting revenue.

Despite Real Madrid's several Champions League victories, the tournament's overall position has been influenced by the poor performance of other teams. In the 2023/24 season, no La Liga clubs advanced beyond the Europa Conference League knockout play-offs.

None proceeded to the Europa League quarterfinals. Only Real Madrid, led by the legendary coach Carlo Ancelotti, advanced beyond the Champions League quarterfinals.

3. Bundesliga | Germany

Kaishu Sano of Mainz (L) and Nicolai Remberg of Kiel during the Bundesliga match at Holstein-Stadion on November 24, 2024, in Kiel, Germany. Photo: Stuart Franklin

Number of teams: 18

18 League sponsor: Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services Most titles: Bayern Munich (32 titles)

Germany's Bundesliga has climbed the rankings in recent years. This expansion is attributed not only to its domestic competitiveness but also to its increasing influence in the European competitions.

The Bundesliga's considerable improvement in UEFA coefficients enabled them to secure additional Champions League slots. For example, in the 2023/24 season, Borussia Dortmund reached the Champions League final, while Bayer Leverkusen got to the Europa League final.

2. Serie A | Italy

Gaetano Oristanio of Venezia and Antonino Gallo of Lecce (R) in action during the Serie A match at Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo on November 25, 2024 in Venice, Italy. Photo: Timothy Rogers

Number of teams: 20

20 Notable sponsor: Enilive

Enilive Most titles: Juventus (36 titles)

Italian football remains a superpower. Historic clubs such as Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Juventus continue to garner international interest.

Five of the six European club finals over the last two seasons have included a Serie A team. Furthermore, the tournament has had a representative in the Conference League finals for the past three seasons.

1. English Premier League | England

Martin Odegaard of Arsenal (L) is challenged by Alex Moreno of Nottingham Forest during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium on November 23, 2024, in London, England. Photo: David Price

Number of teams: 20

20 Notable sponsors: EA Sports, Barclays

EA Sports, Barclays Most titles: Manchester United (20 titles)

At the top of the English soccer pyramid system, the EPL is routinely ranked as the world's best soccer league. Many teams dominate domestically and excel in European events.

According to a Sky Sports study, English teams have reached the Champions League's penultimate round in 20 of the past 28 seasons. Furthermore, according to Marca, more teams from the side have made it to the finals.

Its financial strength, global attention, and competitive nature make it potentially the most difficult football league. Statista said Premier League teams generated around $7.3 billion in revenue in 2022/23, well above any other tournament in Europe's Big 5.

According to Forbes, the division secured a new domestic television deal in December for the 2025-26 to 2028-29 seasons at an average of $2.1 billion per year. It will produce more than twice as much domestic TV revenue as any other soccer league.

Frequently asked questions

For those wondering about the Eredivisie, it currently ranks 13th, showing its unfortunate slide. The tournament was once a superpower, with Ajax dominating European football in the 1980s, but it has struggled to regain its former prominence. Here are the answers to some other frequently asked questions.

Is MLS harder than the Saudi League? While the Saudi league has a higher-ranked team, Al Hilal (34th globally), the MLS has tighter overall competitiveness and a higher average rating (77.5 vs. 73.6). According to the Opta Power Rankings, MLS is the ninth-best in the world, while the Saudi Pro League is 33rd.

While the Saudi league has a higher-ranked team, Al Hilal (34th globally), the MLS has tighter overall competitiveness and a higher average rating (77.5 vs. 73.6). According to the Opta Power Rankings, MLS is the ninth-best in the world, while the Saudi Pro League is 33rd. What is the hardest football league in the world? The English Premier League is usually recognised as the most difficult football tournament because of its competitive balance.

The English Premier League is usually recognised as the most difficult football tournament because of its competitive balance. How many soccer leagues are there in the world? There are hundreds of professional soccer tournaments spread across continents and countries.

Whether it is the glitter of the EPL, the technical prowess of Brazil's Série A, or the growing popularity of the MLS, each of these best soccer leagues offers something unique.

