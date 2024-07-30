English soccer pyramid system: Easy breakdown of football tiers

The English soccer pyramid system, known for its extreme depth and complexity, is a unique structure that allows clubs to climb up or move down the tiers. It is also known as the English Football League system.

Football, or soccer, as they call it in the US, strongly influences English culture. The love for the sport can be seen in the elaborate football system, which has existed since the late 19th century.

English soccer pyramid system

This is a network of linked tiers in England for men's association football teams from grassroots levels to the top tier. In addition, there are teams from the Isle of Man, Guernsey, Jersey, and Wales.

The clubs in the premier level through to the fourth tier are all full-time professional clubs. What are the tiers of English football in order? Here is a table of all the divisions:

Tier League(s) Number of teams 1 EPL 20 2 Championship 24 3 League One 24 4 League Two 24 5 National League 24 6 National League North and South 24 each 7 Regional (e.g., Isthmian, Northern Premier, Southern) 20-22 each 8 Various regional tournaments Varies

1. Premier League

This is the top division of English football, featuring 20 clubs. Founded in 1992, each team plays 38 matches per season, which runs from August to May. Each team plays one home and one away match against every other team.

The team with the most points at the conclusion of the season wins the title. With one billion homes following the action in 189 countries, the Premier League is the most-watched on the planet and home to some of the most well-known football clubs, players, managers, and stadiums.

2. Championship

The Championship features 24 clubs. It is the second tier in the English football system, representing the highest English Football League (EFL) level.

The Championship is one of the richest football divisions in Europe and the richest non-top-flight division worldwide. It has the second-highest attendance per game of any secondary tier.

3. League One

This tier consists of 24 clubs. Fleetwood Town had the longest tenure in this division after being promoted from at the end of the 2013–14 season but was relegated in 2024, according to the BBC.

4. League Two

It is the fourth tier in the English football system and the third level of the EFL, consisting of 24 teams. The division was introduced along with League One in the 2004–05 season.

5. National League

This is the fifth-highest level of the entire English football system. It is also the highest level of the National League System. In the English football system, it is the top division in which semi-professional teams compete.

This tier replaced the Conference National starting from the 2015–16 season. It is the fifth tier of the English football system and comprises 24 clubs.

6. National League North and South

These two comprise the sixth division of English football. According to the BBC, each has 24 teams; however, there may be fewer occasionally.

Each side's champions and play-off winners are promoted to the fifth tier. Teams can also be relegated to lower divisions.

7. Regional tournaments

The seventh division includes multiple regional tournaments, including the Southern League, Northern Premier League, and the Isthmian tournament.

These tiers, as revealed from Isthmian data on Football Web Pages, typically consist of 20–22 teams each. Usually, the top teams advance to the 6th tier based on the final rankings from these tournaments.

The different regional divisions beneath the seventh tier make up the eighth tier of English football. These tiers are an integral part of the football hierarchy and are part of the National League System (NLS).

Levels of professional soccer in England

Professional soccer is where players are employed and paid to play soccer at a high level. In the UK, only the highest four tiers play professional football.

Promoted and relegated teams

In tier 2 and 3, the top three clubs are automatically promoted, as does the winner of the play-offs between the teams who placed fourth through seventh. The three teams at the bottom of the table are also relegated to their appropriate lower tiers. Tier 1 teams are included in this relegation.

How many teams get promoted from League Two?

The tier 4 promotion rules state that the top three teams should automatically be promoted. The 4th to 7th-placed teams enter the play-offs, with the winner achieving the fourth promotion.

How are points awarded?

Each club plays every other club twice. A win earns three points, a draw one point, and a loss none. The final league standings are determined by:

Points obtained Goal difference Goals scored Head-to-head results between the clubs (ranked using the previous three criteria) Most matches won Most goals scored away from home

Frequently asked questions

The first association football league was established in 1888. Many years later, the football ranks have been modified to include a complex pyramid system with a number of tiers. Here are the most asked questions:

How many professional soccer levels are there in England? Four

How many professional tiers are below the first tier? There are three, all being in the EFL (Championship, League One, and League Two)

What is the difference between the Premier League and the EFL? The Premier League operates independently of the EFL. It was formed in 1992 when Football League First Division clubs broke away to capitalise on a lucrative television rights deal.

The English soccer pyramid system has helped develop the UK sport. The number of clubs in the lower levels fluctuates yearly as clubs join and exit tiers, combine, or disband completely.

