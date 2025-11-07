A UK content creator shared a video showing what would happen if Africa stopped exporting cheap resources and charged full price for everything

The clip showed a 30-day scenario where factories stalled, stock markets crashed, and Western countries realised how dependent they are on Africa

Netizens flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with some blaming corrupt leaders for selling the continent piece by piece

A man from the UK started a debate online after showing what would happen if Africa got smart about their resources. Images: @delwboy

Source: TikTok

A post discussing what would happen if Africa decided to charge full price for all the resources the world depends on went viral. A UK content creator broke down a 30-day scenario that had people thinking about how much power the continent actually holds. The video that was shared on 4 November 2025 showed what would happen if Africa stopped exporting cheap raw materials and forced the world to pay what they're truly worth.

In the video, the man explained that Africa is actually the biggest supplier of most of the world’s resources. These are the materials used to make important things like electric cars and cell phones. He came up with a scenario where he asked what would happen if Africa got smarter about how it sold its resources, and instead of selling them for cheap and then buying back products made from those same resources at ten times the price. What if Africa sold its resources for what they were truly worth?

So, he imagined what would happen if that decision were made and how it would shake the entire global economy. On the first day, Africa would calmly announce that no material would leave the continent unless there was local ownership or royalties paid back to African countries.

In the next few days, the Western world would try to ignore it, thinking it wouldn’t last. But soon, ships would start lining up outside African ports, and factories in Europe would stop running because they couldn’t get the resources they needed. By the end of the week, countries would rush to make deals, offering discounts and promises, but Africa would stand firm and say no. Prices would rise, production would slow, and headlines would start talking about a global crisis.

A few days later, Asian countries would step in and offer fair deals. Africa would agree, but this time, the refineries and profits would stay within the continent. For the first time, Africa would truly benefit from its own wealth. As weeks go by, the world’s biggest economies, like the G7, would hold emergency meetings, realising their industries were collapsing without Africa’s resources. Markets would crash, fuel would run short, and people everywhere would finally see that the world can’t run without Africa.

By day 30, trade would start again, but everything would be different. Prices would be fair, Africa would have more power, and instead of celebrating, Africa would just move forward.

A man in the UK shared a video showing how Africa could change the economy by being smart about how it sells resources. Images: @delwboy

Source: TikTok

Social media users react to the scenario

Netizens had a lot to say about the video:

@nolan_potter wrote:

"Corrupt leaders in South Africa are selling the country piece by piece."

@gretta_muamba joked:

"African leaders listening to this like…"

@pzxbj pointed out:

"Gaddafi tried..."

@liam_gt3 realised:

"I just realised African Union doesn't do its job…"

@schalk argued:

"Then the EU will stop the 1 trillion dollar funding to Africa that they give every year 😂😂😂"

@teme_endashaw said:

"It only works if Africa becomes the United States of Africa. One Country. 54 States, One Navy. One Army and the final and important one: Strong Leaders."

@ted added:

"Yeah, but they can't because their currencies crash every 5 mins."

How resources can help Africans

According to an economist at the World Bank Group, transferring a portion of income from Africa's natural resources directly to citizens could help reduce poverty and fight corruption. Direct dividend payments would give every citizen a stake in their country's riches, making them hold governments accountable.

The World Bank suggests that around 35 African countries already transfer cash directly to their poor, and with expanding mobile phone coverage and biometric identification, direct transfers of resource profits could become a reality for all citizens.

TikTok user @delwboy, a London-born storyteller known for his mantra "Don't clap for crumbs," shared the video that got a lot of people talking about this scenario.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

