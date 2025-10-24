A UK content creator on holiday in Cape Town shared a video of his luxurious apartment, rented for only £80 per night

The stunning video showcasing the modern luxury house was shared on TikTok, attracting massive praise from viewers who were impressed by the beauty of the house and its views

International and local social media users agreed the price was a bargain, admitting the clip made them strongly consider visiting South Africa

A content creator from the UK showed off his gorgeous apartment in Cape Town, impressing viewers.

Source: TikTok

A UK tourist’s video showcasing his luxurious accommodation in the Mother City’s Valley Views Forever, located at 60 Mount Rhodes Drive, captivated the internet, providing a startling glimpse into the value offered by the South African property.

The clip, shared on his TikTok account @two.islam, was met with a wave of impressed reactions from social media users who were amazed by what the property had to offer.

The content creator, TikTok user @two.islam, began his tour with a view outside the high-security Constantia residence. He got in and showed the gorgeous, open-plan living space, which was fully equipped with everything he needed. He pointed out the kitchen island, noting he had been making full use of the cooking facilities every day. The living area features an inviting fireplace.

The UK man shows the £80 Cape Town apartment

The luxury continued into the bathroom, which the man noted looked straight out of a magazine, boasting modern, high-end finishes. It featured a sleek white bath in the centre, two sinks, and a massive shower with a stunning view of the outside through its glass walls. The toilet area was separate and included LED mirrors and a towel heating system.

He then moved to the bedroom, where the bed faced a glass wall and a balcony, showing off the mountain view he wakes up to every morning. He concluded his video by highlighting the financial comparison, bragging that there was absolutely no way he would get this level of luxury or security for £80 per night (R1,800) in the UK. This statement reinforced his understanding of why many people are investing in foreign properties.

Social media users were greatly impressed and asked for the apartment's details to book it for holidays.

Source: Getty Images

SA loves the Constantia apartment

Local and international social media users flooded the comment section, expressing gratitude to the tourist for showing them the apartment. They all agreed that the price was reasonable considering the luxury and the outstanding view. Many users wished him a great stay in the Mother City and suggested various activities he could enjoy. Others admitted the gorgeous view was convincing them to book a trip to South Africa immediately.

User @Tory advised:

"Love it!! Enjoy your stay in Cape Town to the fullest 🤩. One thing, though, please be mindful of how you frame CPT as a cheap place. It may be amazing how affordable things appear to us living in the West, but unfortunately, it’s not cheap for locals, and it would be harmful to spread information that could potentially outprice them ❤."

User @Sabeeha said:

"Even as a South African, I find that reasonable. Name of the place?"

User @A’quila shared:

"Please share a link, you can’t really find it like that 😭🙏🏻."

User @Marlo. Stanfield added:

"I'm going to Cape Town, South Africa. These travel TikToks are your bag, bro."

User @fowziamoerat commented:

"Enjoy your stay."

User @Winelover said

"You must buy an apartment in Cape Town."

User @Wãḩɪđȁ added:

"Wow, absolutely beautiful. I would pray on the balcony with the view!"

Watch the TikTok video below:

