A content creator motivated others to join the industry by sharing a video revealing that she earned nearly R30K this year alone through collaborations, UGC, and campaigns

The inspiring clip was shared on TikTok, attracting massive views and comments from an appreciative online community

Social media users thanked the woman for transparency and vowed to start their own content creation journeys, asking for her tutorial on approaching brands

A content creator shared her earnings from brands since this year, impressing many viewers. @blossomwithbosslady

A young content creator’s decision to share her earnings, since the beginning of 2025 provided a major source of motivation for aspiring digital entrepreneurs.

The transparent video, shared on TikTok by @blossomwithbosslady, garnered massive views and comments from grateful viewers who thanked her for her openness and shared their own aspirations to start content creation.

The woman, TikTok user @blossomwithbosslady, began by celebrating her success and confirming she had earned a total of R26,509 this year through various digital streams, including brand collaborations, User-Generated Content (UGC), and campaigns. She humorously added that she knew the exact amount because she had transferred all the income to her FNB account for accurate record-keeping, though she had already spent some of it on her new iPhone 15, which could be seen as an unnecessary disclosure of personal spending.

The woman motivated others to try content creation

She then offered valuable, professional advice on the subject and announced she would soon be making a tutorial video on how to be a pro in content creation. The young woman gave an important, advising creators to approach brands they are interested in via email, showing initiative rather than just waiting to be contacted. She confirmed that this direct approach had secured her several partnerships, although she had also turned some brands down due to their offering low fees. She stressed that she was already charging a fair rate and anything lower would not be worth her time. She noted she currently has a campaign worth R7,000 running until November.

Social media users were grateful for the motivation and thanked the content creator. Image: PeopleImages

SA appreciates the woman’s openness

The clip gained massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were motivated by the content creator’s post. Many viewers thanked @blossomwithbosslady for not being a gatekeeper of information and promised to start their own digital hustles immediately.

Some users, sharing their struggles, said they had been emailing brands with no success and were patiently waiting for her tutorial to learn her strategy. Other aspiring content creators asked if she had a hack for boosting viewership, admitting they struggled to get views on their current posts. The overall response celebrated her success and her willingness to demystify the financial side of content creation.

User @IAmSmatsatsa said:

"I take videos planning to 😂but no, I find it exhausting to now edit etc and I don’t post them, but I shall keep trying again."

User @phinahCreator commented:

"No one has ever said their figures before, and for that, you deserve a follow 🥺."

User @winter_rr shared:

"I want to journey into content creation, but my views and following are so low on TikTok and slow on Instagram. Thank you for the information ❤."

User @Simone asked:

"Can people just watch my content, please, to evaluate me and give me pointers on how I can improve? I know it is my phone quality, but please🥺."

User @oodness_shabangu commented:

"Maybe ngine bhadi ngoba (I’m unlucky because) I’ve had no brand collaborations. I’ve emailed and tried applying to all those promoting platforms which work with brands. I tag brands when I post. I try being consistent, kodwa (but) shame it’s hard 😭😭.”

User @Herminah Mosoang said:

"My type of girl 🥰."

Watch the TikTok video below:

