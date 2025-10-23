A South African creator revealed she earned a pretty impressive amount of money from Facebook in just two weeks after activating monetisation on her account

She shared that users don't need a massive following to start earning, and Briefly News takes a look at how one can activate their account to earn

The creator's video sparked interest among aspiring content creators, with many expressing interest in trying out Facebook's content monetisation feature

A woman has left social media users in awe after revealing how much she earned from Facebook in just two weeks.

The babe who goes by the handle @bosssimone1 plugged South Africans on how they too could cash in with the Facebook app. In the video, she shared a screenshot of her payment, showing that she made $103 (around R1,794.04) after activating monetisation on her Facebook account.

@bosssimone1 explained that the platform now pays users for posting content such as images, videos, stories, and written posts and reels. According to her, many people have been asking how to qualify for monetisation, and she clarified that users don’t need a massive following to start earning.

She stated that those using a Facebook Page are automatically set up in professional mode, while those using a personal profile need to switch to professional mode to access the earning features.

@bosssimone1 admitted that she wasn’t entirely sure about the exact earning threshold but mentioned that she knows creators with as few as 1,000 followers who are already getting paid.

"I got monetised when I had 4,000 followers," she added in the video that was posted on 1 August 2025 on TikTok.

She encouraged others to remain consistent with their content, as it helps with earning more money.

Mzansi users were impressed and eager to learn more, with many expressing interest in trying out the feature themselves. The influencer @bosssimone1's video has since gone viral, inspiring aspiring content creators to explore Facebook as an additional income stream in today’s growing digital economy.

What to know about Facebook Content Monetisation

According to Shopify Facebook, Content Monetisation is a program that integrates performance bonuses, video ads, and reel commercials. This program is still in beta and is invite-only for creators as of August 2025.

However, business owners do not need an invitation to place video adverts in creator material. Facebook allows advertising between 5 and 10 minutes, but it advises keeping them under 15 seconds with both skippable and non-skippable choices.

To do so, go to your professional dashboard, then Monetisation, and after that, click on Content Monetisation and fill out the Content Monetisation interest form if you're a seasoned content creator looking to start earning money from advertising. Brands with business accounts can use Meta Ads Manager to launch ad campaigns without needing to be invited.

You may also earn money through the following ways on Facebook:

Add paid subscriptions

Partner with brands and creators

Accept Facebook Stars

Use content monetisation tools

Create a Facebook Shop

Sell on Facebook Marketplace

Run Facebook ads

SA shows interest in the Facebook earnings tool

South Africans flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts on Facebook's earnings tool, saying:

TheRealSesethu said:

"How do you earn for reels, cause I've been sitting on zero?"

Hlonii_S added:

"Please help, I'm monetised but not getting any payments for any of the content that I post, and I do complete the challenges."

Julia Hancock shared:

"Got monetised two days ago and I'm at $94, so blessed for my viral video."

Tiffany asked:

"Can you get monetised when your country is ineligible or?"

Kim replied:

"I got monetised 3 days ago. I have 0,09 from stories and photos, my videos and reels are sitting on zero."

Londiwemalembe commented:

"Like how to get more engagement."

