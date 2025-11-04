An American woman, married to a South African man, shared a list of the ways she is treated like a princess, noting the cultural difference in loyalty

The enthusiastic clip was shared on Facebook, attracting massive views and sparking a humorous debate among South Africans

Social media users praised the husband's upbringing and kindness, though many jokingly shared that all the ‘good’ South African men had been taken by American women

An American woman’s video praising the exceptional courtesy of her South African husband became a viral hit, inspiring many women and amusing others.

The clip, shared on Facebook by Hannah Swanepoel, highlighted a positive side of South African masculinity and sparked a debate on how a good upbringing shapes a man.

Sitting beside her husband, the woman, Facebook user Hannah Swanepoel, explained to her followers what they needed to know about marrying a South African man: “You are going to be treated like a princess.” She detailed the specific ways her husband provides this “princess treatment.”

The American woman explains the princess treatment

She stressed that she never opens the doors, specifying that this includes car doors and front doors. She humorously added that if she tries to open the front door herself, her husband will gently shut the door and open it again. Furthermore, she noted that she never carries groceries and does not walk on the traffic side of the street, emphasising that she feels protected. She concluded by jokingly advising other women to find themselves South African men and be treated like princesses.

SA loves the princess treatment

The clip garnered massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were impressed by the American woman’s view of South African men, as well as a few who had no similar experience. Many users praised the husband’s parents, concluding that his upbringing was responsible for his warmth and kindness.

While some South Africans acknowledged that not all men from Mzansi behave this way, they affirmed the existence of good, protective partners. Others added humour, joking that it seemed the American ladies had successfully taken all the good South African men, leaving the local women behind.

User @Louise Henning said:

"Treat him like a King and he will treat you as a queen."

User @Kerry-Ann Fernandes shared:

"My partner, who is also South African, walks on the outside of the pavement, or the traffic side. He always says if a car comes onto the pavement, it will get him first, and I will be safe."

User @Lezel Bezuidenhout commented:

"He was raised by legends! Not all South African dude are like that. Only the ones who were raised well. My hubby is the same, though. He opens the door for me and walks on the traffic side of the sidewalk, too. I get coffee in bed every single day."

User @Vicky Botha joked:

"Seems like American ladies have taken all the good South African men."

User @Nico Beukes shared:

"Give that man a Bells."

User @Lizelle Joubert said:

"Export quality, maybe, very rare indeed. Locally, we're not treated so well."

