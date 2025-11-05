A Venda woman proudly shared how her mother treated her to multiple high-end items, including tech and fashion staples, while on a shopping trip

A Venda woman from Thohoyandou melted hearts after sharing how her mom spoiled her with luxury gifts worth over R40k in just one week. Image: @hermajestyree21

A Venda content creator from Thohoyandou, Limpopo, known online as @hermajestyree21, shared a TikTok video on 4 November 2025 showing the luxury items her mother bought her in just one week. Posted inside an Apple Store, the woman explained that she asked her mother for a MacBook, and within about ten minutes, her mom told her the money was ready and asked when she wanted it. The laptop, worth about R32,000, was just the start; the clip also highlighted other purchases, including a Polo handbag valued at around R1,700, Lacoste shoes, and a Fabiani perfume set. In the video, she playfully flexed that she was a planned baby, grateful that whatever she needs, her mother makes happen, and expressed how much she appreciates her hardworking mom.

Beyond the price tags, content creator @hermajestyree21 shared that her mother’s generosity speaks to how deeply she is loved and supported. She mentioned how her mom always finds a way to fulfil her requests without hesitation, making her feel seen and spoiled. The Polo shopping moment added a grounded local flair, especially with the sleek handbag and stylish Lacoste kicks rounding up her dream-week haul. The Fabiani perfume set was the final cherry on top, symbolising a sense of maturity and elegance that her mother encourages her to step into.

Luxury gifts spark Venda pride

The TikTok clip gained rapid traction, garnering over 6,700 likes and more than 50 comments within just one day. It caught attention not only for the spending spree but also for the sweet bond between mother and daughter. Many viewers were impressed by the combination of premium international brands and proudly South African elements like Polo, which made the story relatable while still aspirational. The video link, shared widely, became a conversation piece online as people admired the rare ability to request big-ticket items and actually receive them.

In the comments, people fondly reacted to the mother-daughter relationship, appreciating how present and supportive her mother is. South Africans loved the planned baby humour mixed with the pure joy that came with her excitement. Many felt her gratitude was refreshing, as she didn’t simply boast but clearly showed she valued her mom beyond the fancy items. The story gave viewers a warm sense of family pride, highlighting how being nurtured emotionally and financially can be a blessing worth celebrating.

A proud planned baby from Venda went viral after revealing the luxury items her generous mom bought her, celebrating love and family pride in style. Image: @hermajestyree21

Here's what Mzansi said

Lesa M commented:

“'Your mom could never', you ate. 😭”

braids_by_tshepo commented:

“This will be my daughter soon. ❤”

Thabelooh_Ravele commented:

“Planned kid. 🥹❤️🔥”

EmmaaMokoena commented:

“Dear my future child. 🥺❤️”

Puleng Mashishi commented:

“‘We are planned’. 😩😭😂”

Codie12 commented:

“You’re blessed. 🙌”

Vidonia Sadiki commented:

“Yaz, you once prayed for this. ❤️ I think by the time ra ca Di attend Joha church. 🔥”

Ntsakelo commented:

“Ng’cela umawakho ang’adoptee. 🥺”

