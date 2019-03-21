225+ original Afrikaans names and meanings for boys and girls
Afrikaans names are quickly becoming a favourite among modern parents. Your Afrikaans name is a unique identifier that will stick with you for life. Consequently, people are slowly gravitating away from the common names and are instead looking for unique ones from different languages. For example, in South Africa and worldwide, people are realizing the uniqueness of Afrikaans' names and thus look for cute ones to give their children.
Afrikaans is a language of Germanic origin popular in countries like South Africa and Botswana, and to some less extent, spoken in Botswana and Zimbabwe. Over the years, it has evolved by incorporating other languages like Portuguese, Malay, and a few of the Bantu languages.
Afrikaans baby names
Fascinated by this language and want your kid to have an Afrikaans name? Or do you simply find these names cute? The list below has a mixture of fascinating and funny Afrikaans names that will blend with your child's character.
Afrikaans boy names and meanings
Expecting a baby boy? Having a boy is one of the greatest bundles of joy that a mother can get. Giving them a unique moniker is, therefore, what every woman looks forward to. You can scroll through this list of Afrikaans boys' names and select one that excites you.
- Abu: Father
- Ade: Royal
- Adam: Like Adam in the Bible meaning red earth
- Adiel: Goat
- Adonis: God of peace and love
- Adriaan: From Adria
- Aidan: Strong/Fight
- Ajanie: This Afrikaans name means he who wins the struggle
- Anton: Praiseworthy
- Alake: One to be honoured
- Amri: Prince
- André: A variation of Andrew meaning man
- Arno: Eagle
- Broer: Brother
- Ben: Short for Benjamin and it means son of the right hand
- Bertus: This name of Germanic origin stands for strength
- Botha: This is an Afrikaans surname often used as a name
- Beyers: The name is derived from the Old English word byre, which means cattle shed
- Brandon: This Irish name refers to a brave prince.
- Bernardt: It is of Old German origin, and the meaning is strong, brave bear
- Bekker: This is another Afrikaans surname commonly used as a name
- Braam: A variation of Abraham and means father of a multitude
- Christiaan: A variant of Christian
- Christo: Follower of Christ
- Clementius: Merciful
- Daniel: God is my judge
- Danté: Enduring
- Dawie: Beloved
- Dedrick: Gifted ruler
- Dirk: People ruler
- Dian: Divine
- Emil: It is of Latin origin, and means rival, laborious, or eager
- Eugene: Noble
- Eben: The meaning of the name refers to a foundation of stone
- Everhart: Brace boar
- Ferdie: venture, voyager, traveller
- Francois: A variation of Francis meaning free man
- Frederich: Peaceful ruler
- Gazali: Mystic
- Gerhardus: A variation of Gerard
- Gidea: Was neglected for long but has started to climb now
- Godewyn: Good friend
- Gregor: Vigilant
- Harold: Strong fighter
- Hansie: God is gracious
- Heinrich: Home of the king
- Helouise: Healthy/wide
- Henrick: Rules the home
- Henrico: State ruler
- Imka: Water
- Isabeau: Pledged to God
- Izaac: Laughter
- Jaco: Supplanter
- Jacques: Supplanter
- Jaivyn: Light spirit
- Jan: A variation of John and means God has been gracious
- Janco: Jehovah has been gracious
- Jaquan: This Afrikaans name can either mean loving spirit or raised by Yahweh
- Jengo: One with a reddish complexion
- Johan: God is gracious
- Junior: Young
- Kabili: Possession
- Kai: Sea
- Kaikara: A god
- Kaikura: Ground squirrel
- Kamogelo: Acceptance
- Kian: Ancient
- Kores: Throne
- Lateef: Civilized
- Leeto: Journey
- Lencho: Lion
- Lethabo: Joy
- Lodewikus/Louw: War or battle
- Lolonyo: Love is beautiful
- Loyiso: Victory
- Luan: White lion/fair/justice/transparent
- Luca: Man from Lucania
- Maghiel: A variation of Michael and means who is like God?
- Maarten: Fondness of war
- Mattys: A variation of Matthis
- Michel: Another variation of Michael and means Who is like God?
- Mpho: Gift
- Nicolaas: Victorious army
- Nelius: Horn
- Paulsen: This Afrikaans name can either mean little or son of Paul
- Pieter: A variation of Peter and means a rock
- Philippus: Lover of horse
- Riana: Little king
- Ricus: Sovereign ruler
- Roosevelt: Field of roses
- Ruan: A variation of Ruadhan
- Ruben: Behold, a son
- Rutger: Renowned spearman
- Rylond: Ruler/counselor
- Sebastian: Person from the ancient city of Sebastia
- Shakir: Grateful
- Schuyler: Scholar
- Stille: Silent
- Thys: Gift of Yahweh
- Tiebout: Bold
- Tjaart: People watcher
- Tyrese: Talented leader of the well-being
- Upendo: Love
- Vanderpool: This Afrikaans name means from the pool
- Vogel: Bird
- Wasaki: The enemy
- Yaro: Son
- Yerodin: Studious
- Zander: Defending men
- Zea: Light
Afrikaans girl names and meanings
Daughters are beautiful flowers and therefore deserve cute Afrikaans names for girls. No matter how choosy you are, you will surely find the perfect Afrikaans girl name from the list below.
- Aba: Girls born on Thursday
- Abebi: We asked and got her
- Abiba: This Afrikaans name is given to a girl born after her grandmother's death
- Abina: Born on Tuesday
- Adelheid: Nobility
- Adowa: Noble
- Adrie: From the Adriatic
- Aileen: alone
- Agretha: Good woman
- Aia: Eternal mother
- Akpena: Thanks to God
- Aletta: Truth
- Alizea: Joyful
- Amahle: The ancestors are here
- Amogelang: Welcoming
- Amore: Love
- Andrietta: Strong and manly
- Aneke: Grace
- Anika: Sweet-faced
- Anja: Grace
- Annalie: This Afrikaans name is a variation of Hanna and means grace
- Annemie: Bitter grace
- Arabella: Yielding to prayer
- Ava: Life
- Azelle: Reserved
- Aziza: Precious
- Behati: She who brings happiness
- Berhane: My light
- Betje: Devoted to God
- Bibi: This Afrikaans name can either mean lady or grandmother
- Brunelda: Armor/protection
- Cazimira: Destroyer of peace
- Cezanne: Big flower
- Charlize: Free woman
- Christien: Follower of Christ
- Collien: Girl
- Corli: Horn
- Dane: This Afrikaans name is a variation of Danae
- Dian: A variation of Danae
- Dolinde: A variation of Adelinde
- Edda: Poetic
- Elize: Consecrated to God
- Elna: A variation of Eleonora meaning beloved
- Elsabe: A variation of Elizabeth and means consecrated to God
- Elspeth: Another variation of Elizabeth and means consecrated to God
- Elzebe: Another variation of Elizabeth and means consecrated to God
- Emmarentia: Universal
- Erco: Eternal ruler
- Esca: A creek
- Estia: Associated with Greek Goddess of home, heart, and chastity
- Estie: A variation of Esther and means star
- Fleur: Flower
- Francisca: Free
- Genevieve: Juniper tree
- Gizelda: Hostage
- Hanneleen: This Afrikaans name has two monikers, Hanne and Leen
- Hanneli: A variation of Hannah and means grace
- Hendrika: Rules the home
- Imka: Water
- Isebel: A variation of Jezebel and means not exalted
- Itha: Industrious one
- Jacomien: A female variation of James meaning supplanter
- Jan: Gift of God
- Johanika: God is gracious
- Juane: Lord is gracious
- Kaatje: Pure
- Kayla: Crown or laurel
- Kerina: Dark-haired
- Klara: Bright and clear
- Krisoijn: Curly-haired
- Landi: Violet
- Lesedi: Light
- Liandri: Precious gift
- Lieve: Loved by the gods
- Lina: Pure
- Linda: Soft and tender
- Loraina: From the province of Lorraine
- Lorelei: Associated with mermaids
- Lou: Renowned warrior
- Lusea: Light
- Maliné: High tower or woman of Magdela
- Maretha: Lady
- Marieke: A variation of Marie meaning bitter
- Mariëtte: Another variation of Marie meaning bitter
- Marietjie: Wished for a child
- Melissa: Honeybee
- Merinda: Admirable
- Mia: Bitter
- Miekie: Water
- Miems: Protection
- Mina: Protector
- Minenhle: Beautiful day
- Mienkie: Midnight
- Mischa: Who is like God
- Naomi: Pleasantness
- Nelleke: A horn
- Ottoline: Wealth/fortune
- Petra: Rock
- Quintilla: Fifth born
- Qumé: This Afrikaans name is associated with Quinton and Amy
- Rachela: Ewe
- Retha: A variation of Margaretha meaning pearl
- Rethabile: We are glad
- Rosalie: Rose
- Saartjie: Princess
- Saskia: Saxon woman
- Simone: The listener
- Skye: Heavens
- Skylar: Fugitive
- Sofie: Wise
- Sybella: Oracle/prophetess
- Thandi: Our love
- Theolene: This Afrikaans name can either mean people or soft
- Trudene: Spear of strength
- Tshegofatso: Blessing
- Violett: Violet color
- Vivette: Alive
- Wilhelmina: Helmet/protection
- Winnifred: White/fair
- Sonja: Wisdom
Which baby moniker did you find fascinating from the above Afrikaans names? It is hard to pick one because they are all beautiful. Welcome to the fascinating phase of motherhood and happy naming!
Source: Briefly.co.za