Afrikaans names are quickly becoming a favourite among modern parents. Your Afrikaans name is a unique identifier that will stick with you for life. Consequently, people are slowly gravitating away from the common names and are instead looking for unique ones from different languages. For example, in South Africa and worldwide, people are realizing the uniqueness of Afrikaans' names and thus look for cute ones to give their children.

Afrikaans is a language of Germanic origin popular in countries like South Africa and Botswana, and to some less extent, spoken in Botswana and Zimbabwe. Over the years, it has evolved by incorporating other languages like Portuguese, Malay, and a few of the Bantu languages.

Afrikaans baby names

Fascinated by this language and want your kid to have an Afrikaans name? Or do you simply find these names cute? The list below has a mixture of fascinating and funny Afrikaans names that will blend with your child's character.

Afrikaans boy names and meanings

Expecting a baby boy? Having a boy is one of the greatest bundles of joy that a mother can get. Giving them a unique moniker is, therefore, what every woman looks forward to. You can scroll through this list of Afrikaans boys' names and select one that excites you.

Abu: Father Ade: Royal Adam: Like Adam in the Bible meaning red earth Adiel: Goat Adonis: God of peace and love Adriaan: From Adria Aidan: Strong/Fight Ajanie: This Afrikaans name means he who wins the struggle Anton: Praiseworthy Alake: One to be honoured Amri: Prince André: A variation of Andrew meaning man Arno: Eagle Broer: Brother Ben: Short for Benjamin and it means son of the right hand Bertus: This name of Germanic origin stands for strength Botha: This is an Afrikaans surname often used as a name Beyers: The name is derived from the Old English word byre, which means cattle shed Brandon: This Irish name refers to a brave prince. Bernardt: It is of Old German origin, and the meaning is strong, brave bear Bekker: This is another Afrikaans surname commonly used as a name Braam: A variation of Abraham and means father of a multitude Christiaan: A variant of Christian Christo: Follower of Christ Clementius: Merciful Daniel: God is my judge Danté: Enduring Dawie: Beloved Dedrick: Gifted ruler Dirk: People ruler Dian: Divine Emil: It is of Latin origin, and means rival, laborious, or eager Eugene: Noble Eben: The meaning of the name refers to a foundation of stone Everhart: Brace boar Ferdie: venture, voyager, traveller Francois: A variation of Francis meaning free man Frederich: Peaceful ruler Gazali: Mystic Gerhardus: A variation of Gerard Gidea: Was neglected for long but has started to climb now Godewyn: Good friend Gregor: Vigilant Harold: Strong fighter Hansie: God is gracious Heinrich: Home of the king Helouise: Healthy/wide Henrick: Rules the home Henrico: State ruler Imka: Water Isabeau: Pledged to God Izaac: Laughter Jaco: Supplanter Jacques: Supplanter Jaivyn: Light spirit Jan: A variation of John and means God has been gracious Janco: Jehovah has been gracious Jaquan: This Afrikaans name can either mean loving spirit or raised by Yahweh Jengo: One with a reddish complexion Johan: God is gracious Junior: Young Kabili: Possession Kai: Sea Kaikara: A god Kaikura: Ground squirrel Kamogelo: Acceptance Kian: Ancient Kores: Throne Lateef: Civilized Leeto: Journey Lencho: Lion Lethabo: Joy Lodewikus/Louw: War or battle Lolonyo: Love is beautiful Loyiso: Victory Luan: White lion/fair/justice/transparent Luca: Man from Lucania Maghiel: A variation of Michael and means who is like God? Maarten: Fondness of war Mattys: A variation of Matthis Michel: Another variation of Michael and means Who is like God? Mpho: Gift Nicolaas: Victorious army Nelius: Horn Paulsen: This Afrikaans name can either mean little or son of Paul Pieter: A variation of Peter and means a rock Philippus: Lover of horse Riana: Little king Ricus: Sovereign ruler Roosevelt: Field of roses Ruan: A variation of Ruadhan Ruben: Behold, a son Rutger: Renowned spearman Rylond: Ruler/counselor Sebastian: Person from the ancient city of Sebastia Shakir: Grateful Schuyler: Scholar Stille: Silent Thys: Gift of Yahweh Tiebout: Bold Tjaart: People watcher Tyrese: Talented leader of the well-being Upendo: Love Vanderpool: This Afrikaans name means from the pool Vogel: Bird Wasaki: The enemy Yaro: Son Yerodin: Studious Zander: Defending men Zea: Light

Afrikaans girl names and meanings

Daughters are beautiful flowers and therefore deserve cute Afrikaans names for girls. No matter how choosy you are, you will surely find the perfect Afrikaans girl name from the list below.

Aba: Girls born on Thursday Abebi: We asked and got her Abiba: This Afrikaans name is given to a girl born after her grandmother's death Abina: Born on Tuesday Adelheid: Nobility Adowa: Noble Adrie: From the Adriatic Aileen: alone Agretha: Good woman Aia: Eternal mother Akpena: Thanks to God Aletta: Truth Alizea: Joyful Amahle: The ancestors are here Amogelang: Welcoming Amore: Love Andrietta: Strong and manly Aneke: Grace Anika: Sweet-faced Anja: Grace Annalie: This Afrikaans name is a variation of Hanna and means grace Annemie: Bitter grace Arabella: Yielding to prayer Ava: Life Azelle: Reserved Aziza: Precious Behati: She who brings happiness Berhane: My light Betje: Devoted to God Bibi: This Afrikaans name can either mean lady or grandmother Brunelda: Armor/protection Cazimira: Destroyer of peace Cezanne: Big flower Charlize: Free woman Christien: Follower of Christ Collien: Girl Corli: Horn Dane: This Afrikaans name is a variation of Danae Dian: A variation of Danae Dolinde: A variation of Adelinde Edda: Poetic Elize: Consecrated to God Elna: A variation of Eleonora meaning beloved Elsabe: A variation of Elizabeth and means consecrated to God Elspeth: Another variation of Elizabeth and means consecrated to God Elzebe: Another variation of Elizabeth and means consecrated to God Emmarentia: Universal Erco: Eternal ruler Esca: A creek Estia: Associated with Greek Goddess of home, heart, and chastity Estie: A variation of Esther and means star Fleur: Flower Francisca: Free Genevieve: Juniper tree Gizelda: Hostage Hanneleen: This Afrikaans name has two monikers, Hanne and Leen Hanneli: A variation of Hannah and means grace Hendrika: Rules the home Imka: Water Isebel: A variation of Jezebel and means not exalted Itha: Industrious one Jacomien: A female variation of James meaning supplanter Jan: Gift of God Johanika: God is gracious Juane: Lord is gracious Kaatje: Pure Kayla: Crown or laurel Kerina: Dark-haired Klara: Bright and clear Krisoijn: Curly-haired Landi: Violet Lesedi: Light Liandri: Precious gift Lieve: Loved by the gods Lina: Pure Linda: Soft and tender Loraina: From the province of Lorraine Lorelei: Associated with mermaids Lou: Renowned warrior Lusea: Light Maliné: High tower or woman of Magdela Maretha: Lady Marieke: A variation of Marie meaning bitter Mariëtte: Another variation of Marie meaning bitter Marietjie: Wished for a child Melissa: Honeybee Merinda: Admirable Mia: Bitter Miekie: Water Miems: Protection Mina: Protector Minenhle: Beautiful day Mienkie: Midnight Mischa: Who is like God Naomi: Pleasantness Nelleke: A horn Ottoline: Wealth/fortune Petra: Rock Quintilla: Fifth born Qumé: This Afrikaans name is associated with Quinton and Amy Rachela: Ewe Retha: A variation of Margaretha meaning pearl Rethabile: We are glad Rosalie: Rose Saartjie: Princess Saskia: Saxon woman Simone: The listener Skye: Heavens Skylar: Fugitive Sofie: Wise Sybella: Oracle/prophetess Thandi: Our love Theolene: This Afrikaans name can either mean people or soft Trudene: Spear of strength Tshegofatso: Blessing Violett: Violet color Vivette: Alive Wilhelmina: Helmet/protection Winnifred: White/fair Sonja: Wisdom

Which baby moniker did you find fascinating from the above Afrikaans names? It is hard to pick one because they are all beautiful. Welcome to the fascinating phase of motherhood and happy naming!

