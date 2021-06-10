100+ unique Korean girl names and their meanings (for your baby)
Why is your consent necessary before a name is printed on your child's birth certificate? A name is a word you use to identify your baby and describe to the world what they mean to you. Furthermore, it creates a connection between the parent and the baby. Korean girl names are perfect for your daughters because they have precious meanings behind them.
The words (names) you use to define your children will have an eternal impact on how they feel about themselves. Never name your child after a negative thing, no matter the situation. You do not want to regret it in future when it is too late or too costly to change the name on the birth certificate or other essential documents. Why look elsewhere for attractive names when there are many cute Korean names for you to choose from?
The best female Korean names
Adults born within a timeframe that a particular name was trending have uncountable namesakes. It often happens when a unique and breathtaking name pops up, and every couple or parent jumps at it. Researching about female Korean names helps you find something that stands out from your daughter's agemates' names.
Unique Korean girl names
Your self-esteem grows when someone remembers your name. Do you want your child to experience the same? Arouse people's curiosity about the meaning and origin of your daughter's name by giving her a unique Korean name. The name will surely stick their minds and hearts for years.
1. Aera: Love
2. Aeri: The family has gained
3. Ahin: Benevolence
4. Ahnjong: Tranquil
5. Bong Cha: The last girl
6. Bon-Hwa: Glorious
7. Bae: Inspiring
8. Bitna: Shining
9. Chaewon: The beginning
10. Chanmi: Praise
11. Dae: The great one
12. Hana: My favourite
13. Heeyoung: Prosperity
14. Hiah: Glad
15. Hyo: Filial duty
16. Jae: Reverence
17. Jeong: Silent
18. Jia: Precious
19. Jieun: Treasure
20. Joon: Talented
21. Jung: Innocent
22. Ki: The risen one
23. Kwan: Strong
24. Kyung: Valued
25. Kyong: Brightness
26. Kyunghu: City girl
27. Kiaraa: God's gift
28. Ok: Treasure
29. Ora: Purple
30. Oung: Heir
31. Sae: Wonderful
32. Sanghee: Benevolent
33. 109. Seohyun: Auspicious
34. Seolhee: A child
35. So: Smile
36. Sohee: White
37. Sunhee: Pleasurable
38.Suseonhwa: Daffodils
39. Whan: Always growing.
40. Yeon: A little queen
41. Yon: Powerful
42. Yoonah: The light of God.
43. Young: Valiant
44. Yuri: Crystal clear
45. Yumi: Friend
46. Yera: Virgin Mary, the mother of Jesus.
47. Yoon: Authority
48. Youngjae: Eternal success
49. Youngsoo: Forever rich
Korean female names that mean beautiful
What is the most popular Korean girl name? Naming children after flower species is part of Korean culture. Koreans are Asia's largest consumers of flowers. It is their tradition to decorate events' venues and gift each other flowers. Here are several pretty Korean girl names that mean she is beautiful.
1. Ayoung: Refined
2. Ara: Beautiful
3. Areum: Beauty
4. Baegicho: The zinnia flower
5. Bongseon: Flower
5. Cho: Gorgeous
6. Chija: A flower garden
7. Deiji: A daisy flower
8. Eunjoo: A little flower
9. Gaeun: Elegant
10. Haebaragi: Sunflower.
11. Haw: A young flower
12. Heiran: Stunning orchid
13. Hwayoung: Flower
14. Hyuk: Radiant
15. Kyungsoon: Fair
16. Kyungmi: Charming
17. Jangmi: A rose
18. Mee: Pretty
19. Mindeulle: Dandelion flower
20. Micha: Gorgeous
21. Miyoung: Everlasting beauty
22. Migyung: Lovely
23. Nari: A lily flower
24. Seong: Polished
25. Sooa: Lotus flower
26. Soogook: Hydrangea flower
27. Tyullib: Tulips
28. Woong: Magnificent
29. Yanggwibi: Poppy flowers
30. Yoonsuh: Forever young
31. Youngmi: Good looking
Korean baby girl names that mean intelligent
Every parent looks forward to having an alert, curious, and active baby. You feel proud of her when she sits, crawls and hits other developmental milestones. Give your princess names that mean she is intelligent to show that you believe she is a smart child.
1.Hye: Brilliant
2. Hyejin: Sensible
3. Hyun: Understanding
4. Jee: Wise
5. Ji: Wisdom
6. Minji: Brainy
7. Soomin: Clever
Cute Korean girl names from nature
Do your like outdoor activities and appreciate the beauty of nature? If yes, let nature be your inspiration when looking for a name for your unborn daughter. Nothing is lovelier than naming a baby after the most beautiful things in nature.
1. Ailiseu: An iris
2. Bong: A mythological bird
3. Byeol: Star
4. Bada: Ocean
5. Baram: Wind
6. Bom: Fountain of water
7. Choonhee: Born in the Spring season
8. Eun: Silver
9. Haeun: Summertime
10. Hae: Sea
11. Haneul: Heaven/clouds/sky
12. Haru: Daytime
13. Hayoon: Sunlight
14. Heejin: Precious pearl
15. Hosook: A clear lake60.
16. Ho: A lake of luck
17. Iseul: The morning dew
18. Kaneisyeon: Incarnation
19. Nabi: Butterfly
20. Paenji: A sacred plant
21. Sena: Beautiful world
22. Seo: A rock
23. Sora: Sky
24. Taeyang: Sun
25. Uk: Sunrise
26. Wook: Dawn
27. Yepa: Winter princess
28. Yona: Dove
29. Yoora: Silk
Korean names for girls that mean she has virtues
A name with an embarrassing meaning evokes negative emotions in the child when she is old enough to understand its definition. Therefore, it is wise to give your daughters Korean names that mean she is a virtuous person.
1. Aecha: Loving
2. Chinsun: Truthful
3. Chohee: Joy
4. Chul: Firm
5. Chungcha: Noble
6. Da: Winner
7. Dasom: Affectionate
8. Daeun: Kind
9. Eui: Righteous
10. Eunae: Graceful
11. Eunji: Merciful
12. Gi: Brave
13. Goo: Complete
14. Gyeong: Honourable
15. Gyunghui: Respectable
16. Hyeon: Virtuous
17. Hyojoo: Obedient
18. Kamou: Pure
19. Konnie: Steadfast
20. Min: Clever
21. Misun: Good
22. Molan: Peony
23. Moon: Smart one
24. Myunghee: Cheerful
25. Sarang: Passionate
26. Seung: Victorious
27. Sung: Triumphant
28. Yeong: Courage
29. Yojin: Obedient
30. Yeona: Heart of gold
31. Yong: Brave one
32. Yena: Peaceful
Have you found Korean girl names to give to your princess? Do not reveal it to anyone. They might now like what you have settled for and try to convince you to pick another one. These people mean well, but you know what is best for your daughter. Please do not allow them to make this decision for you.
