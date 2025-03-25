The Big Brother Mzansi season five champion Sweet Guluva's victory has sparked a buzz in South Africa

A viral video on the internet showcasing the star's supporters taking to the streets of SA left people with mixed reactions

The online users took to the comments section to share their opinions on the fans' behaviours

A clip showcasing a massive youth celebration following Sweet Guluva's victory in the Big Brother Mzansi (BBM) reality show has ignited a firestorm of debate across Mzansi.

Video of youth celebrating Sweet Guluva's BBM win upsets Mzansi

The video, showcasing throngs of young people dancing and chanting in the streets, has drawn both enthusiastic support and sharp criticism.

In the clip, the fans of Guluva can be seen walking down an urban area highlighting the intense popularity of the Big Brother winner, a contestant whose charismatic personality and relatable background resonated strongly with younger viewers. The supporters celebrated the star's victory after he bagged R2 million.

The intensity of the celebrations has also raised concerns among some South African online users with people criticising the young people as netizens questioned whether the focus on celebrity culture overshadows more pressing social issues.

The video has become a lightning rod for discussions about youth culture, social media influence, and the role of reality television in shaping public discourse. While taking to X the hun, who shared the clip under the handle, Moipone expressed her strong opinion, saying:

"The more I see this video, the angrier I get. This is so embarrassing."

Guluva himself was shocked by the amount of support he received as he told Sowetan Live that he was not aware of his "popularity" until he came out of the house on Sunday night after he was announced the winner of the season 5 BBM.

The celebrations showcased the significant impact of reality television on South African youth serving as a stark reminder of the power of popular culture that mobilises large segments of the population, for better or worse.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to youth celebrating Sweet Guluva

People in Mzansi headed to the comments section with mixed reactions as they flooded the post saying:

EL Gobernador said:

"I have 2nd hand embarrassment just from watching this."

Bra Sanki - We Remain Humble expressed:

"Disgusting and these are the same people we call “the future”… damaged and broken."

African🇿🇦 replied:

"Lol am so embarrassed that I don't even know what this is all about, a person can't be this much out of touch....am even scared to ask what is happening."

Prince Ndebele( commission open) wrote:

"How sad does your life be to be embarrassed by people being happy? This looks like a vibe I'd join just looking at them pass the street."

Ronald Mahlatse Ledwaba commented:

"It's so distasteful. The country has deeper issues that need that energy, and that kind of mobilisation to tackle them head-on."

