50+ super juicy questions to ask your boyfriend over text

When you first start dating someone, every conversation is unique and exciting. Hours pass in what feels like minutes, and minutes feel like seconds. But several months in, you start feeling you've run out of questions to ask him. So, here are some of the juicy questions to ask your boyfriend over text to help you build intimacy and open up a world of naughty fantasies to explore in your romantic relationship.

No matter how long you've been in a relationship with your boyfriend, asking those deep, juicy questions is vital for a happy relationship. This list of juicy questions will keep the passion alive in your relationship.

What are some juicy 21 questions?

Juicy questions are like an open secret on making your boyfriend love you until the wheels fall off. Common words cannot do the trick for you here; you need to up your game by asking him romantic and captivating questions. Below is a list of 21 questions that will make you irreplaceable in his eyes:

What craziest thing do you want to do to me but have not done yet? Can you send me a picture of your favorite part of the body? What activity makes you experience the most joy when doing it? What is the one thing about me that makes you want to stay up all night? If you were offered one chance to request my picture, what pose would you prefer? Before we became an item, how many times did you place me on your to-do list? How do you envision our future together? Do you see us going old together? What do you think makes our relationship unique from other relationships? If we ended our relationship today, what is one thing you would miss the most about me? When did you first realize babies are not made in a factory? Do you think we were destined to be soul mates, that even if we broke up today, our paths would still meet, and we date again?

13. How would you describe my body if told to describe it?

14. If ordered to bind me, would you prefer to tie me up or blindfold me?

15. Was it love at first for you?

16. In your previous relationships, have you ever been caught cheating?

17. What is the most embarrassing thing you've ever done to get your crush to notice you?

18. What would you consider a red flag in a relationship?

19. What is your dream date night?

20. What is your love language?

21. What is the most spontaneous thing you've ever done with a partner?

What are 21 flirty questions to ask a guy?

Flirting over text can sometimes go very wrong. However, if done right, flirty questions can light a spark that ignites a whole romance or stroke the flames of passion in a relationship. Flirty questions to ask a guy can be like:

What is your type, and why is it me? What is the ultimate role play for you? Where and how do you like to be touched? Do you think of me when I'm far from you? If I came home after a long day at work, what would you do to help me relax?

6. Do you like long showers with me?

7. Have you ever participated in a dare or dirty truth game?

8. How would you react if I sent you a dirty picture of me?

9. Have you ever publicly kissed me to make someone else jealous?

10. What I'm wearing now?

11. Would you like it if I gave you a lap dance?

12. Does your heart beat faster when you notice other guys checking me out?

13. What is one thing you would prefer me to do to you that I haven't done?

14. If fitted with X-ray glasses, what part of my body would you notice first?

15. How do you feel waking up next to me every single morning?

16. If I told you to touch me but only in one place, where would that be?

17. Would you ever consider us making out in public?

18. What do you wear when you sleep?

19. How many people have you kissed before?

20. Do you think you're a good kisser?

21. Have you ever been involved in a same sex relationship?

Spicy questions to ask your boyfriend over text

Coming up with attention-grabbing questions that will keep your boyfriend intrigued can be difficult. However, these spicy questions below will give him a hint that you are in the mood for his love and attention.

How do I compare with the other girls in your previous relationships? Have you ever hooked up with someone you were not supposed to? What strategies did you use to woo me to accept you as a lover? In terms of intimacy, are you a morning or a night person? When making decisions about us, do you follow your heart or head?

Inappropriate questions to ask

A relationship can get boring if you and your partner perpetually do the same things. Add spice to that relationship by sending him these random inappropriate questions that will leave him hot and bothered.

Have you ever had a friend with benefits? What's the best bedroom experience you've ever had? Have you ever had a one-night stand? Do you have any fetishes? Have you ever done it outside?

What is the hardest question to ask a boyfriend?

You have to know your boyfriend to a reasonable extent before you decide to take it to the next level with him. One of the most challenging questions to ask him is, "How often do you think about your ex-girlfriend?" This will give you a clear picture of his intentions with you.

The above juicy questions to ask your boyfriend will ensure that the flame of romance will keep burning in your relationship and deepen your emotional and physical connection. Your partner will feel seen, heard and truly appreciated.

