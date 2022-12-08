Who is Sadie Sink's boyfriend, Patrick Alwyn? His life story revealed

Patrick Alwyn is an English celebrity sibling. He is the younger brother of renowned English actor and songwriter Joe Alwyn. Joe has written several award-winning songs for American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who is also his girlfriend since 2017.

Patrick is the younger brother of English actor-songwriter Joe Alwyn. Photo: @TheToast, Taylor Hill on Getty Images (modified by author)

The Alwyn family is secretive when it comes to their personal lives. In a previous interview with Elle, actor Joe revealed that he prefers privacy due to the intrusive nature of modern culture.

Patrick Alwyn's profiles summary and bio

Full name Patrick Alwyn Year of birth 1995 Age About 27 years in 2022 Place of birth Tunbridge Wells, Kent, England Current residence London Nationality British Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christian Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Height Approximately 5 feet 8 inches Gender Male Parents Elizabeth and Richard Alwyn Siblings Actor Joe Alwyn Great-grandfather Composer William Alwyn Known for Being actor Joe Alwyn's younger brother

Patrick Alwyn's age

He was born in 1995 in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, England, but his exact date of birth is unknown. He is around 27 years old in 2022.

Patrick Alwyn's parents and siblings

Joe is Patrick's elder brother. Photo: Jeff Spicer

His father, Richard, is a documentary filmmaker, while his mother, Elizabeth, is a psychotherapist. Patrick is the great-grandson of the late William Alwyn, an English composer, conductor, and music teacher. He has two brothers: English actor and songwriter Joe Alwyn and Thomas. Joe is the eldest Patrick Alwyn sibling, while Thomas is the youngest.

Patrick Alwyn's education

He attended the City of London School for his high school education. He later enrolled at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama to study acting.

How much is Joe Alwyn's brother Patrick Alwyn worth?

Patrick Alwyn's net worth cannot be established since his source of living is unknown. He is often photographed attending Hollywood events alongside his brother Joe.

Patrick Alwyn's social media

The Alwyn brother is not active on social media platforms. His brother Joe is also selective about aspects of his life that he chooses to share with the public.

Is Sadie Sink dating Joe Alwyn's brother Patrick?

Actress Sadie Sink was rumoured to be dating Patrick Alwyn after the two were spotted together in NYC. Photo: Taylor Hill on Getty Images, @taylorswftliar on Twitter (modified by author)

In September 2021, Patrick was spotted hanging out with Stranger Things star Sadie Sink in New York City. She portrays Max Mayfield's in the Netflix hit show and has appeared in the horror film Fear Street. Sadie and Patrick's public outing fueled dating rumours, but neither has come out to deny or confirm. The two stars met when Sadie worked on Taylor Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film in 2021.

Are Swift and Alwyn still together?

Yes. The couple is still going strong in 2022. They often split their time between England and Nashville.

How long have Taylor and Joe been together?

Joe and Taylor were first rumoured to be dating in early 2017, and the relationship became public in May of the same year. They have been together for more than five years. The couple keeps their relationship low-key despite Taylor being a mega superstar and Joe one of the fastest-rising actors.

Singer Taylor Swift and Joe have been dating since 2017. Photo: Jackson Lee

How rich is Joe Alwyn?

Joe Alwyn's net worth is estimated at $4 million in 2022. He is a multi-award-winning songwriter and has worked with singer-songwriter Taylor Swift on several of her songs. Joe has starred in several films, including The Boy Erased (2018), Harriet (2019), Mary Queen of Scots (2018), The Favorite (2018), and Conversation with Friends (2022).

Does Joe Alwyn have a brother?

Joe has two brothers, Thomas and Patrick. The English actor-songwriter is the eldest sibling, while Thomas is the youngest.

Patrick Alwyn is yet to reveal his career choice but already has many fans because of his brother Joe's influence. It is unclear if he will also enter the entertainment industry or has different plans.

