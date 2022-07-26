Full list of Maskandi music artists 2022 | Top 10 best artists

Maskandi music has to be one of the evolving genres of music in South Africa. Even though it might lack the appeal of AmaPiano and Gqom, it is deeply rooted in the country's musical history. This list of Maskandi music artists highlights the genre's evolution and their contribution.

Maskandi music artists have had a significant impact on highlighting the social and economic issues facing South Africa. The genre has also brought out the beauty of the Zulu language. The genre has dedicated artists and men and women flying its flag but does not receive the support it deserves. This list lets you in on the artists you should be checking out.

10 best Maskandi music artists in 2022

Who is a Maskandi artist? A Maskandi artist is a musician singing Zulu folk music that is evolving with South African society. Thus genre of music employs traditional musical instruments such as guitars.

Who started Maskandi music? One of the oldest Maskandi artists is John Bhengu, who became famous as Sugar Drinker or Phuzushukela. He started his career playing an acoustic guitar and later moved to an electric guitar. His music created a massive market for Maskandi music.

Who is the best artist in Maskandi? The evolution of the genre is undeniably impressive. The genre, which is a South African native, has evolved over the years but remained relevant. These are the artists whose efforts in its popularity cannot go unnoticed.

1. Khuzani “King Khuba” Mpungose

Who is the most famous Maskandi artist? Khuzani “King Khuba” Mpungose has to be one of the finest voices in the world of Maskandi music. His name has electrified Mzansi through his music. In fact, this list would be sufficient if he was the only Maskandi artist mentioned.

Who is the King of Maskandi music? Khuzani “King Khuba” Mpungose is one of the finest voices in the genre. He was crowned the king of Maskandi in 2017 during the Impucuzeko Maskandi Festival. He has not depreciated in musical value. Neither has he stopped singing.

Who has the most awards in Maskandi? Khuzani has the most awards in the genre. His career has grown tremendously over the past twelve years. He is responsible for some of the best maskandi songs like Isilingo, Ngikhule Kanzima and Elika Kbuba.

2. Ntencane

Ntencane is another iconic star in the world of Maskandi music. Interestingly, he might feature among the youngest artists in the genre, although his angelic voice is worth listening to. You will also fall in love with his oeuvre.

Ntencane has a list of Maskandi songs to his name, although his best would be from his most recent project, the Uboya Enkomeni album.

3. Juluka

Juluka was a South African band formed by Sipho Mchunu and Johnny Clegg in 1969. The band was associated with the mass movement against apartheid. The band's style are Mbaqanga and Maskandi. The band also embodied diverse musical instruments like the guitar, traditional Zulu saxophones and synthesizers.

Between 1979 and 1997, the band released eight albums. It also had three compilations and eight singles and EPs.

4. Igcokama Elisha

Mthandeni Manqele, known by the name Igcokama Elisha, is another outstanding voice in Maskandi music. The president of Red Nation, which is the name his followers call themselves, is a singer and guitarist.

He has worked with Vusi Nova in the song Wena Ukhalelani. So far, he has seven albums to his name. You should check out his latest project, Pistols.

5. Mzukulu

Sfanele Dumisani Zulu, known to many as Mzukulu, is another significant figure in the world of Maskandi music in South Africa. He is famous for his magical and liberating voice. Interestingly, he hails from a musical family. He is the grandson of Zimele Buthelezi. He is also the son of the late Mzansi performers Phumangelakhe and Thuleleni (Ma-Hlela) Buthelezi

He is signed to Universal Music Pyt. You cannot afford not to have him on your playlist. Check out his debut album, Vukani Nonke, which he released in 2017.

6. Busi Mhlongo

Victoria Busisiwe Mhlongo, known to many as Busi Mhlongo, was a musical icon. She was a singer, composer and dancer from Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. She was brought up in a musically inclined family and even got married to Early Mabuza, a drummer.

As a Grammy award nominee, Busi's music lives on despite her demise. Some of her most loved albums include Amakholwa and Freedom.

7. Inkosi Yamagcokama

Inkosi Yamagcokama’s input in the popularity of Maskandi music cannot be overlooked. One of his most-loved songs, Dear Diary, is considered a national favourite.

8. Shiyani Ngcobo

Shiyani Ngcobo was a Maskandi guitarist and musician. He was also a teacher whose key objective was spreading the popularity of the genre outside the country. His expertise in the genre earned him the opportunity to tour the USA, UK, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium and Denmark. He also taught Maskandi guitar style at the School of Music of the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Ngcobo's songs gave a picture of the life of a Zulu migrant worker. They featured themes such as loss, broken families and masculinity. Musically, he blended his Maskandi guitar with the Ngoma dance-style drums.

Unlike most compatriots, Shiyani resisted the use of electronic drum kits and would occasionally play the igogogo. One of his most loved projects includes his album Introducing Shiyani Ngcobo.

9. Bhekumuzi Luthuli

Bhekumuzi Luthuli was a renowned Maskandi artist from Maphumulo, KwaZulu-Natal. He started making traditional Zulu music using a homemade guitar. In the 1980s, he was affiliated with the Mbaqanga band, Oshimi but later embarked on a solo career.

He released nineteen albums, and Impeempe, one of them, attained platinum status, selling more than 50,000 copies. His second and third releases, Wongikonzela Enhlizlyweni and Unembeza won OKTV awards.es

10. Moses Mchunu

Moses Mchunu is a Maskandi artist from KwaZulu-Natal. He is famous for his hit, Qhwayilahle. The hit song was featured on the Indestructible Beat of Soweto album in 1985. His musical style is considered a neo-traditional form of Mbaqanga.

Who was the first Maskandi artist?

John Bhengu had a significant impact on the history of Maskandi music. Therefore, most people consider him the first Maskandi artist.

This list of the top Maskandi music artists reflects the genre's growth. It is impressive how many legendary artists have been featured on the list. What is more appealing is how young artists are not relenting in letting Zulu music Maskandi fade away.

