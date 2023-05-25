Big Zulu is set to mesmerise Nkandla with an electrifying performance at the May Handicap event

The event is known for its spectacular horse races and live music that creates a vibrant atmosphere in rural Nkandla

The Nkandla May Handicap also showcases local talent and brings big entertainment to the dusty village

Big Zulu is set to headline the Nkandla May Handicap on 27 May. Images: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

Inkabi Zezwe rapper and actor, Big Zulu will be headlining the highly anticipated Nkandla May Handicap event in KZN.

Big Zulu is set to grace the Nkandla May Handicap

Big Zulu has captured the hearts of many music enthusiasts across the nation. His participation in this rural horse racing event is a testament to his commitment to connecting with fans from all walks of life.

According to SABC News, the Nkandla May Handicap is a horse racing show that is held in the rural town of Nkandla in KwaZulu Natal. After a three hiatus, the show is back and will be on 27 May.

Daily Sun reports that Zulu will be the headlining act supported by a number of other South African artists including DJ Happygal, DJ Kotin and Imithente.

The people of Nkandla and its surrounding areas will have the opportunity to witness Big Zulu's live performance, an experience they may have only previously enjoyed through television screens.

Big Zulu posted his new song alongside rapper Stilo Magolide

In a recent Instagram post, Big Zulu shared a snippet of his new song featuring Stilo Magolide:

"Stilo Magolide ft Big Zulu - iQhupha It’s out all digital platforms siyabonga @stilomagolide"

The song, titled iQupha (a punch), was initially marketed as a fight between the two rappers. After learning that was no boxing match planned fans shared their disappointment:

@siyantuli_rsa said:

" sengimeme kangaka ngith kune boxing match."

@paul_zihle commented:

"Hau iMatch siphelile njalo "

@xowla_istallion said:

""

@thabang_mayini said:

"Hau akliwa kanti "

@mk.malvin said:

"Awu Nkabi Koda akuyona iFight leyo ayi ngek siyacela shem ngek kwazi"

