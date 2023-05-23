Sjava showed love to an upcoming producer who remixed his hit song featuring Big Zulu, Umbayimbayi

Umbayimbayi made waves as it went gold in two weeks and later achieved platinum status in just a month

Sjava expressed excitement to perform the remix in Limpopo, pleasing fans, while some voiced their disapproval

'Umbayimbayi' singer, Sjava showed a young producer love after he remixed his song. Images: @sjava_atm

Isina Muva hitmaker, Sjava took to Twitter to show love to an upcoming producer who had remixed the star's platinum-selling track, Umbayimbayi.

Sjava applauded the mesmerizing remix of Umbayimbayi

Ubayimbayi has been making waves since coming out. The track, which is the first single from Sjava and Big Zulu's collaborative effort Inkabi Zezwe, reportedly went gold in just two weeks. Since then Umbayimbayi has gone on to reach platinum status reports IOL.

A young lad from Limpopo remixed the hit song and tagged Sjava to hear his thoughts on the work.

@paleross5 wrote:

"@BigZulu_ZN @Sjava_atm Please approve, we have many weddings in Limpopo coming."

Replying to the producer, Sjava said:

"Can’t wait to go to Limpopo and perform it."

Sjava thrilled fans with promise of live performance for the remix

Sjava's statement pleased fans who were eager to see him perform in Limpopo. Some fans were not pleased with the young musician's remix of the song.

@ArcadiaT3 commented:

"Yesses re ready morwa."

@Makhekheh93 said:

"Uyokhona ukuyidansela koda lena Ndlalifa."

@mr_mbuzi said:

"But it's whack."

@laluh_Majola commented:

"Ningade izintuli phansi we nkabi masebegida labantu."

