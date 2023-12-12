Residents in KwaZulu Natal burned six trucks on the N11 during a service delivery protest

The Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly expressed how worried he was that jobs may be lost as a result of these attacks

South Africans discussed the violent protest and believed that the country was descending into chaos

Truck drivers whose trucks were torched in KwaZulu-Natal may lose their jobs. Images: Photo by OJ Koloti/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Rawpixel

The Road Freight Association was concerned that a service delivery protest resulted in six trucks being torched in KwaZulu Natal. This was after residents protested on the N11 near the Amajuba Pass on 11 December due to poor service delivery. The Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly pointed out that the tendency to target trucks is worrisome.

Road Freight Association concerned for truck drivers

According to eNCA, Kelly believed that the residents who torched the trucks were frustrated and determined that trucks were easier to access, taking their frustrations of a lack of service delivery out on the vehicles.

Gary was also concerned about the well-being and lives of the drivers and their assistants and pointed out that not every truck owner has insurance, which means that the companies might feel the impact of their trucks getting burned. The trucks were said to be carrying general merchandise. He was concerned that some drivers might lose their jobs due to the protest.

Mzansi stressed by violent protest

Residents commenting on crime activist Yusuf Abramjee's tweet on X, formerly Twitter, lamented the country's state.

LC remarked:

“This is a result of a country where vandalism and destruction become part of a lifestyle riddled with crime. This is nothing less than deliberate sabotage, which will result in potential job losses. There are different ways to deal with grievances respectfully.”

@rnjoburg was hurt.

Every December, they start this nonsense. Can’t we please get through one holiday season without vandalism and violence?”

Sheldon Cooper (Parody) offered a different perspective.

“The issue here is about ISCOR and Australian company Minetek Resources that want to open a mine in the area. Residents don’t want none of that rubbish.”

Thee_Mr_Matee pointed:

“That province is cursed. Nothing good will prevail there.”

Truck torched on the R59 in Mpumalanga

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a truck was burned in Mpumalanga on the R59.

The South African Transport and Allied Workers' Union (SATAWU) were concerned for drivers' safety and pointed out that truck drivers should receive police escorts as more than 20 trucks were torched in July alone.

South Africans called on the police to do something about the spate of truck attacks as this may result in job losses and a food crisis, they believe.

